Sports | Prep

Saturday's Mid-Southeast District football results

A round-up of area high school football games

Football Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 25, 2021 03:29 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Hayfield 14

KENYON — Trent Foss had a pair of interceptions, one that he took for a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Hayfield 28-14.

Foss, a sophomore linebacker, also had six tackles and knocked down a pair of passes.

K-W got 171 yards rushing on 25 carries from Josh Schmidt, including a touchdown run.

Hayfield relied heavily on its passing attack. Ethan Pack was 19-for-37 passing for 179 yards. Hayfield managed just 43 yards rushing. K-W had 53 passing yards.

K-W is now 2-2, while Hayfield is 0-4.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Hayfield 14

Hayfield 14 0 0 0 — 14

Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 7 0 21 — 28

