Saturday's Mid-Southeast District football results

Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Hayfield 14
KENYON — Trent Foss had a pair of interceptions, one that he took for a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Hayfield 28-14.
Foss, a sophomore linebacker, also had six tackles and knocked down a pair of passes.
K-W got 171 yards rushing on 25 carries from Josh Schmidt, including a touchdown run.
Hayfield relied heavily on its passing attack. Ethan Pack was 19-for-37 passing for 179 yards. Hayfield managed just 43 yards rushing. K-W had 53 passing yards.
K-W is now 2-2, while Hayfield is 0-4.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Hayfield 14
Hayfield 14 0 0 0 — 14
Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 7 0 21 — 28
