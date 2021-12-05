Saturday's Rochester boys basketball results

Maple River 52, Lourdes 42

Parker Dunham had over half the points for Lourdes, finishing with a team-best 23 points -- thanks to four 3-pointers -- as the Eagles fell to Maple River at the Maple River Hardwood Classic.

Dunham was named to the all-tournament team as well.

Aidan Jahns and Dillung Kullang each added six points for the Eagles (1-1), who found themselves down 24-12 at the half. Lourdes will look to bounce back when they take on HVL rival Byron Tuesday.

LOURDES (42)

Nathan Renier 4 P, 3 R; Aidan Jahns 6 P, 4 R; Dillung Kullang 6 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 0 P, 1 R; Nick Bowron 3 P, 4 R; Parker Dunham 23 P, 3 R, 4 3-PT.

MAPLE RIVER (52)

No state provided.

Halftime: MR 24, LOUR 12.

Free throws: LOUR 7-15.

Three-point goals: LOUR 5.

Lansing-New Albin Kee (IA) 70, Schaeffer Academy 51

DECORAH, Iowa -- The Lions trailed by just six at halftime, but were outscored 39-26 in the second half at the Border Battle at Luther College.

Ethan VanSchepen led a balanced Schaeffer attack with 13 points, while Evan Miller added nine and Levi Ouren chipped in eight on a combined five 3-pointers. Aidan Kluth finished with seven and Micah Lahr scored six for the Lions.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (51)

Cole Morgan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 6 P; Jake Maynard 3 P; Evan Miller 9 P, 3 3-PT; Levi Ouren 8 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 7 P; Ethan VanSchepen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Graham Vissar 2 P.

LANSING (70)

No stats provided.

Halftime: Lansing 31, SA 25.

Free throws: SA 8-15, Lansing 19-28.

Three-point goals: SA 7, Lansing 0.