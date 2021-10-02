SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's Rochester boys soccer results

A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 02, 2021 03:46 PM
Mayo 3, New Prague 0

NEW PRAGUE -- Six different players were involved in the three Mayo goals as the Spartans knocked off New Prague in non-conference play.

Bryan Islas Aguirre, Kyle Prindle and Patrick Haslam all scored for the Spartans with Mario Magnotto, Timothy Persons and Calvin Grothey picking up the assists. It was the first varsity goal for Prindle.

"We played very well defensively," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "Alex Shah, Noah Bestrom, and Adam McLellan-Cassivi limited options, while Nate Wigle recorded 7 saves."

Mayo 3, New Prague 0
Mayo#1#2#—#3
New Prague#0#0#—#0
Mayo: Bryan Islas Aguirre 1 goal; Mario Magnotto 1 assist; Timothy Persons 1 assist; Kyle Prindle 1 goal; Patrick Haslam 1 goal; Calvin Grothey 1 assist. Goalie: Nate Wigle 7 saves.
New Prague: Goalie:

Lourdes 5, Albert Lea 1

ALBERT LEA -- Defender McKaid Schotzko recorded two goals and an assist, while also delivering a solid defensive performance from his center back position to help lead Lourdes (5-6-2) to the non-conference victory.

"McKaid had a dominant performance at center back with both his goals coming off headers on corners," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. The team moved the ball well today and created a lot of chances."

Conor Kane, Peyton Loeslie, and Jonah Morris also scored for the Eagles, while Jack Broadbent, Joey Lonzo and Aidan Kane recorded assists. Lourdes is back in action on Monday at Blooming Kennedy.

Lourdes 5, Albert Lea 1
Lourdes#2#3#—#5
Albert Lea#0#1#—#1
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; McKaid Schotzko 2 goals, 1 assist; Jonah Morris 1 goal; Conor Kane 1 goal; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Jack Broadbent 1 assist; Aidan Kane 1 assist. Goalie: Evan Leeser 2 saves.
Albert Lea: No stats submitted.

