Saturday's Rochester boys soccer results (corrected)

Century 4, Farmington 0

Century used a strong first half to pull away and blank Farmington 4-0 in non-conference boys soccer on Saturday in the team's season opener.

Century got all of its goals in the opening frame, then turned to its defense

Abdirisak Bulale scored a pair of goals, one on a header and one on a rebound, for Century. Noah Oachs started the scoring off a rebound and Noah Gjervik added a goal off a header on a corner kick.

Charlie Odell made two saves for the shutout while Greg Watson, Luke Dallman and Sam Odell all had strong defensive games for Century.