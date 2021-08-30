SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Saturday's Rochester boys soccer results (corrected)

A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 29, 2021 08:39 PM
Century 4, Farmington 0

Century used a strong first half to pull away and blank Farmington 4-0 in non-conference boys soccer on Saturday in the team's season opener.

Century got all of its goals in the opening frame, then turned to its defense

Abdirisak Bulale scored a pair of goals, one on a header and one on a rebound, for Century. Noah Oachs started the scoring off a rebound and Noah Gjervik added a goal off a header on a corner kick.

Charlie Odell made two saves for the shutout while Greg Watson, Luke Dallman and Sam Odell all had strong defensive games for Century.

Century 4, Farmington 0
Farmington#0#0#—#0
Century#4#0#—#4
Farmington: Goalie: 10 saves.
Century: Noah Oachs 1 goal; Abdirisak Bulale 2 goals; Noah Gjervik 1 goal. Goalie: Charlie Odell 2 saves.

