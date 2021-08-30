Saturday's Rochester boys soccer results (corrected)
A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.
Century 4, Farmington 0
Century used a strong first half to pull away and blank Farmington 4-0 in non-conference boys soccer on Saturday in the team's season opener.
Century got all of its goals in the opening frame, then turned to its defense
Abdirisak Bulale scored a pair of goals, one on a header and one on a rebound, for Century. Noah Oachs started the scoring off a rebound and Noah Gjervik added a goal off a header on a corner kick.
Charlie Odell made two saves for the shutout while Greg Watson, Luke Dallman and Sam Odell all had strong defensive games for Century.
Farmington#0#0#—#0
Century#4#0#—#4
Farmington: Goalie: 10 saves.
Century: Noah Oachs 1 goal; Abdirisak Bulale 2 goals; Noah Gjervik 1 goal. Goalie: Charlie Odell 2 saves.