Sports | Prep

Saturday's Rochester girls basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 04, 2021 09:13 PM
Century 70, New Prague 48

Sophomore Taylor Clarey made a program-record seven 3-pointers and the Panthers outscored New Prague by 19 in the second half to collect their first victory of the season.

Clarey finished with a game-high 29 points, while Jordyn Sutton added 16 for the Panthers, who bounced back after dropping a tough one to Mankato West 51-41 in their opener. Ella Zmolek recorded eight points, while Bailey Klote chipped in seven to help round out the Panthers' attack.

"Great team win tonight," coach Chadd Clarey said. "We started the game a little slow and had to adjust and battle back to take the lead at half. The girls made some great halftime adjustments and played an unselfish second half. Our defensive effort tonight kept us in the game and gave us some great transition buckets. Excited to keep building."

Century 70, New Prague 48
New Prague (48)
No stats provided.
CENTURY (70)
Jordyn Sutton 16 P; Lydia Niederstadt 5 P; Taylor Clarey 29 P, 7 3-PT; Bailey Klote 7 P; Audrey Whitney 3 P; Ella Zmolek 8 P; Ryaan Speer 2 P.
Halftime: CENT 37, NP 34.
Free throws: NP 10-19, CENT 12-21.
Three-point goals: NP 0, CENT 7.

