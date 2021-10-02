SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Saturday's Rochester girls soccer results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 02, 2021 05:00 PM
Share

Lourdes 5, Austin 0

Just a little over 12 hours after seeing their seven-game win streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Byron, Lourdes bounced back in a big way in the non-conference matchup against the Packers to improve to 11-2.

Amelia Grossman and Rose Otto each netted a pair of goals, while Caroline Adamson recorded two assists for the Eagles.

"What a difference a day makes," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "The girls played much better against Austin today. Our offense played better today and that was the key. So many times it’s been our defense that has bailed us out, it’s nice to see the players in our attacking third get rewarded this morning."

The Eagles open the last week of the regular season at Irondale on Monday.

Lourdes 5, Austin 0
Austin#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#2#3#—#5
Austin: No stats submitted.
Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 2 goals; Anna Baudhuin 1 goal; Rose Otto 2 goals; Caroline Adamson 2 assists. Goalie: Addison Lange 3 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT



Related Topics: SOCCERGIRLS SOCCER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports