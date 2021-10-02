Saturday's Rochester girls soccer results

Lourdes 5, Austin 0

Just a little over 12 hours after seeing their seven-game win streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Byron, Lourdes bounced back in a big way in the non-conference matchup against the Packers to improve to 11-2.

Amelia Grossman and Rose Otto each netted a pair of goals, while Caroline Adamson recorded two assists for the Eagles.

"What a difference a day makes," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "The girls played much better against Austin today. Our offense played better today and that was the key. So many times it’s been our defense that has bailed us out, it’s nice to see the players in our attacking third get rewarded this morning."

The Eagles open the last week of the regular season at Irondale on Monday.

Austin#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#2#3#—#5

Austin: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 2 goals; Anna Baudhuin 1 goal; Rose Otto 2 goals; Caroline Adamson 2 assists. Goalie: Addison Lange 3 saves.

