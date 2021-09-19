SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Saturday's Rochester volleyball results

A scoreboard of Rochester volleyball matches.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 18, 2021 10:30 PM
Rockets go 3-2 at tourney

JACKSON -- John Marshall played in the Jackson County Central Tournament on Saturday and won three of the five matches in played.

The Rockets went 1-2 in pool play and then 2-0 in the Silver bracket of championship play.

JM opened by defeating Worthington 25-22, 25-16. The Rockets then followed with two straight losses. Westbrook/Walnut Grove nipped JM 25-14, 16-25, 15-9. Then Jackson County Central defeated the Rockets 25-15, 25-10

In the Silver Tournament, JM beat Worthington 25-17, 25-22 and then nipped Red Rick Central 18-25, 25-23, 16-14.

Lilly Meister dominated the net for the Rockets with 18 ace blocks and 40 kills in the tournament. She added 32 digs and five ace serves.

Elena Rietveld followed with 20 kills. Tiana Stevens chalked up 77 set assists, 31 digs and four ace serves.

"It was a good day of lots of volleyball," JM coach Jessica Stellmaker said. "We continue to learn every game."

Tournament stats
John Marshall: Lilly Meister 40 kills, 1 assist, 32 digs, 18 blocks, 5 aces; Tiana Stevens 10 kills, 77 assists, 31 digs, 1 block, 4 aces; Abby Stoltz 1 dig, 1 ace; Mya Lettner 1 kill, 1 assist, 21 digs, 5 aces; Addyson Timpane 10 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs, 1 block; Kiarra Thim 1 assist, 17 digs, 1 ace; Laynie Meister 10 kills, 1 dig, 6 blocks; Bailey Glandon 14 kills, 6 assists, 18 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Elena Rietveld 20 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 3 aces.

