Schaeffer Academy tennis a true family affair

A movie could be made about the Monson family, a spinoff from the famous musical “Sound of Music” and those singing von Trapps.

They’d just have to replace those singing voices and that guitar with something else: tennis racquets. They’d need seven of those, because all five of the Monson kids are devoted to the game, as are their parents, Karl and Kady Monson.

Karl is a tennis teaching professional at Rochester Tennis Connection. Kady is the seventh-year head boys tennis coach at Schaeffer Academy, a team that in order to have enough numbers to stay competitive, is a mix of boys and girls.

Tennis teams have 10 athletes in their starting lineup. At Schaeffer, five of them are from one family this season — the Monsons.

They are three girls — senior Faith, and seventh-grade girl twins Grace and Bethany — and two boys, sophomore Asher and freshman Noah.

It’s sure worked, in every way. That includes lots of winning. The Lions are 12-6 and seeded second in a Section 1A tournament that will finish Tuesday with semifinals and a championship at the Rochester Athletic Club.

That Schaeffer — its student enrollment a tiny 62, grades 9-12 — has risen to these tennis heights is rare. But one thing is certain: It never would have happened without the Monsons. All seven of them.

“We looked at it a few years ago, and thought, ‘What if it would happen that they’d all play on the same team,’” Kady said. “We never thought it would. But there was a lot of talk about it around the house.”

Making it a five-Monsons lineup would only come to fruition if the youngest two, seventh-grade twins Grace and Bethany, could take their games up a notch and to the varsity level.

“I knew those two would be in the mix of eight players vying for varsity positions this season,” Kady said. “They were going to have to prove themselves. Nothing was going to be guaranteed just because their mom was the coach.”

Five for five

Non-stop tennis action at the Monson house turned that five-for-five proposition from possibility, to probability, to reality.

At the Monsons', there is always someone willing to play. And when there is an extra lesson needed for any of them, Karl steps in with his professional expertise and out the door they go.

It’s led to this season being what it is at Schaeffer — half Monsons, and loads of winning.

“It’s a good dynamic,” said No. 1 singles player Faith, a Schaeffer varsity member for six years and always on the boys team. “It really brings the team together, having half of us from the same family. It just makes us an even bigger family.”

Like all of her siblings, tennis isn’t the only sport that Faith plays at Schaeffer. She’s also been a member of its basketball and volleyball teams.

But it is the tennis experience at Schaeffer that’s been most special to her. Indeed, Faith will continue in the sport in college, joining the women’s team at Cedarville University (Ohio) in the fall.

She’s excited about that chance. But it will also be different, not only without four family members as teammates and her mom as coach, but playing on an all-women’s team for the first time.

Boys tennis has suited her.

“I feel like sometimes with girls teams, there is a little bit of drama,” she said. “Guys are always just having fun on the court. You can always crack a joke with them.”

No doubt, she’ll also miss that family of hers. Playing tennis on a team with five siblings and her mom as coach has had huge benefits.

That’s especially true of a family that gets along as well as this one does.

“We are all nice to each other,” Faith said. “Sometimes we like to make fun of each other, too, but that just brings the team closer together. But I am going to miss this. I hit (tennis balls) with my siblings all the time. And having a mom as my coach, she’s always able to help fix my game, and she knows a lot of personal things about me that can help me during a match.”

Asher, who plays No. 2 singles for Schaeffer, is another happy Monson on this team, loaded with pride about what his family has been able to do together.

He says there is almost no downside to any of it. But he does say “almost.”

“Having a parent around all the time at (practices) isn’t always the best,” he said, warmth in his voice. “But my mom communicates with us well, and it’s easy to talk about things we want to work on. She keeps it professional.”