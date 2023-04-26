Religious beliefs ground Schaeffer Academy tennis

ROCHESTER — This has been building.

And now look at the Schaeffer Academy boys tennis team. It has zoomed all the way up to a No. 2 ranking in the state in Class A and is fresh off its first-ever win against Lourdes, edging the Eagles 4-3 on April 18.

Schaeffer had been ranked just once before in its history. That was last year, when it spent a brief time at No. 10. The Lions went into this season unranked.

“This feels good because it shows how far we have come,” said Schaeffer junior Neil Vokoun, who toggles between No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles. “We used to be at the bottom of our section. But we have grown over the years.”

The hints have been coming the last few seasons that this is a program to be reckoned with. Schaeffer, a tiny private school that uses a blend of boys and girls in tennis in order to have a team at all, reached the Section 1A final the last two years. Both times, it fell to Lourdes, though it made the Eagles blink in 2021, losing just 5-2 and leading the dual early.

Lourdes has reached the state tournament 14 consecutive years.

This season, things might be different. The Eagles are now taking Schaeffer more seriously than ever after what happened on April 18.

Schaeffer got wins that day from No. 4 singles player Jack Phillips, Asher Monson and Noah Ryder at No. 1 doubles, Noah Monson and Grace Monson at No. 2 doubles and Bethany Monson and Braden Phetsarath at No. 3 doubles.

One of the Schaeffer players who lost was Vokoun. But in typical Schaeffer style, Vokoun was unfazed by that.

Schaeffer Academy head tennis coach Kady Monson fist bumps her son and player Asher Monson between sets during a boys tennis match on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoors in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Long-time head coach Kady Monson — who has four of her own kids on the team — stresses offering everything the Lions do up to God and not fretting results. Her players have learned to live by that.

That is certainly true of Vokoun.

“It was a pretty happy feeling being out there,” Vokoun said. “Like we always say, we play for God’s glory. That’s why I was smiling the whole time. I go out there, play my hardest and know that I am playing for Him.”

Kady Monson considers that approach not only the right one, but also one that brings out her players’ best tennis.

That has everything to do with the stress that is relieved when players go from trying to represent themselves, to representing something much bigger than themselves.

When egos are set aside, Monson sees wonderful things happening.

“I tell our players all the time that if they are nervous and stressed and concerned about what others are thinking about them on the court, then the focus is all about you,” Monson said. “The focus should be on what can I do with my gifts to glorify (God) in the way that I play and behave. You shouldn’t be worried about what anyone is thinking. You need to play free.”

Monson sees her team playing freer and better than ever this season. The improvement comes in large part to the commitment these Lions have put into tennis.

Schaeffer Academy’s Grace Monson, left, high-fives teammate and brother Noah Monson during a No. 1 doubles boys tennis match on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Rochester Tennis Connection in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

There are now a large pack of them who are playing year-round, some in USTA tournaments and four with the constant attention of a pair of tennis experts. Those four are the Monsons kids, junior captain Asher, sophomore Noah and eighth-grade twins Grace and Bethany. The tennis at the Monson house goes 12 months of the year under the tutelage of Kady and her husband Karl, a Rochester Tennis Connection teaching professional.

Things are going to look different next season at Schaeffer Academy. All four of those Monson kids will be gone, along with their parents. The Monsons are moving in July to Dayton, Ohio, Kady and Karl having accepted tennis coaching positions at Cedarville University, a Division II Christian school. The two will be coaching the men’s and the women’s teams, Kady the coach of the women, Karl the head coach of the men, and also each other's assistant.

Their daughter Faith Monson is a freshman now on the Cedarville University team.

After 11 years at Schaeffer Academy, Kady says that it will not be easy to leave, though she is excited about this new opportunity.

Leaving the Lions’ tennis program will be one of the toughest things. But she is going to make the most out of the rest of this season. It’s one that might go longer than any she and her players have ever experienced. A state trip could really happen.

They would love that, for all the right reasons.

“Getting to state is one of our goals,” Vokoun said. “But it isn’t just getting to state that drives us. We just want to play as much as we can and have fun with it no matter who we are playing against.”

Monson is asking for perspective from her players, always. She’s proud to say that she’s been getting it.

“It’s a joy to coach these kids,” she said. “They are disappointed when we lose, but the team looks similar after a loss as after a win. They are just looking to get back to practice. Tennis is not of eternal significance. That is a lesson that is huge for kids. For so many kids, it’s all about outcomes.”

