Sports | Prep

School record-setters Meister, Bremer, Nelson highlight All-Area Girls Basketball Team

The performances this season by so many southeastern Minnesota girls basketball players were often off the charts, a handful of those landing them in their school's record books. Consistently great play from them and others have also earned them a place on this year's Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Dover-Eyota girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson goes up for a shot while defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Delaney Newcomb during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 28, 2022 05:39 AM
As usual, southeastern Minnesota is loaded with girls basketball talent.

Here, we take a stab at pointing out the best of the best from this past season, with our 2021-22 Post-Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team. There was some easy choices, such as landing John Marshall's Lilly Meister, Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson and Lake City's Natalie Bremer on our first of three teams.

And then it got a lot tougher.

But after hours of finger drumming and consults with area coaches, it's done: The 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

All-Area Girls Basketball First Team

Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson
John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Bloomington Jefferson Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Bloomington Jefferson beat John Marshall 53-48.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

LILLY MEISTER

’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JOHN MARSHALL

Senior • Center • 6-2

The Numbers: Averaged 22.3 points (53% FG), 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists., 1.8 steals., 1.3 blocks.

Of Notes: Meister is another in a recent string of extremely highly recruited girls basketball players out of southeastern Minnesota. The 6-2 center/forward will play next year at Big Ten power Indiana University. Meister finished her six-year varsity career with 2,293 points and a school-record 1,313 rebounds. An All-State selection the last two seasons.

Lily Meister
Exclusive
Prep
Meister's season of satisfaction ends with a title: PB's Player of the Year
Lilly Meister spent six years on the John Marshall girls basketball varsity. This past season was her best season ever, with her contributing mightily on the court and off it.
March 28, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

• • • • •

Lake City vs. Goodhue Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Basketball
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

NATALIE BREMER

LAKE CITY

Senior • Guard • 6-0

The Numbers: Averaged 24 points (47% FG, 82% FT), 697 points (single-season school record), 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.9 steals.

Of Note: Bremer finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer — girl or boy — with 2,495 points. Fast, quick and with great hands, few players can stay in front of Bremer, who scores from all angles and distances. The five-year starter was also great on the glass and is a thief on defense (school-record 450 career steals). Bremer, who was named All-State, will play next season at Minnesota State, Mankato.

• • • • •

Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson (23) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MALIA NELSON

DOVER-EYOTA

Senior • Guard/Forward • 5-9

The Numbers: Averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.5 steals (school record), 2.4 assists.

Of Note: Nelson’s 669 points this season were a school record. She started the year with a school-record 41-point game, then scored 42 in her next outing. A non-stop player for D-E, the explosive forward at one point had the Eagles on a 15-game winning streak. Honorable-mention All-State, Nelson will play at Winona State next season.

• • • • •

Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during a state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CJ ADAMSON

LOURDES

Senior • Guard • 5-9

The Numbers: Averaged 18.9 points (45% FG, 36% on 3-pointers), 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals.

OF NOTE: Adamson was the best pure point guard in southeastern Minnesota this season. The Augustana University (S.D.) commit handled the ball beautifully and used her speed, strength and fluidity to be a mismatch on both ends of the court. Also blessed with a high basketball IQ. Named honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Dover-Eyota girls basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Abigail O’Reilly takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ABIGAIL O’REILLY

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Junior • Forward • 6-1

The Numbers: Averaged 21.7 points (55% FG), 12.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals.

OF NOTE: O’Reilly set a single-season school record, grabbing 338 rebounds. Quick, strong, a leaper and active, O’Reilly was a handful for teams to contend with inside. And not many players can match her 55% field-goal shooting.

All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team

120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0395.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert (11) fouls Lourdes' Caroline Adamson (24) as she goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ABY SHUBERT

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Junior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 21.8 ppg., 42% 3-pointers (80-192), 88% FTs (15th best in the state), scored career-high 38 points in a game with 8 3-pointers, 4.6 rpg., 1.7 spg., 1.5 apg. All-State honorable mention, 1,671 career points. Lots of Division I offers.

• • • • •

Austin girls state basketball
Austin's Hope Dudycha drives to the basket during a Class AAA state quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

HOPE DUDYCHA

AUSTIN

Senior • Guard • 5-4

Notables: 18.2 ppg. (54% 2-pointers, 52% 3-pointers), 3.1 apg., 2 spg. Dudycha, who will play Division II basketball at UM-Crookston next year, is her school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,657 points. All-State selection.

• • • • •

Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) takes a shot during the Section 1AAA championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HAYLIE STRUM

STEWARTVILLE

Junior • Guard • 5-6

Notables: 16.6 ppg. (47% 2-pointers, 38% 3-pointers), 3.4 rpg., 2.5 apg., 3 spg., 1 bpg. Strum was dynamite on both ends of the court, using her quickness, anticipation and touch. Also her team’s best ballhandler. Honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

01201.S.RPB.LOURDES.TRITON.GBASKETS.084.jpg
Triton’s Brylee Iverson (24) looks for a pass while being defended by Lourdes’ Caroline Adamson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

BRYLEE IVERSON

TRITON

Junior • Forward • 6-0

Notables: 21.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 2 spa., 2.2 apg., 1 bpg. One of the most versatile players in southeastern Minnesota, able to hit from long range, take her game inside and rebound with the best of them.

• • • • •

Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Winona Cotter's Megan Morgan (11) dribbles past Lourdes' Emily Bowron (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

MEGAN MORGAN

WINONA COTTER

Senior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 17.6 ppg. (41% 3-pointers, 88% FTs), 6.5 rpg., 3.4 apg., 2.5 spg. The extremely versatile Morgan goes down as one of Cotter’s best players ever. Morgan will play at Division III College of St. Benedict next season. Honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

All-Area Girls Basketball Third Team

Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Mya Shones (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) during the Section 1AA championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MYA SHONES

LAKE CITY

Senior • Center • 6-2

Notables: 11.2 ppg. (42% FG, 39% 3-pointers), 8.7 rpg., 1.8 bpg. A five-year starter, Shones finished as Lake City’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,033 boards. Excellent interior defender.

• • • • •

Century, Mayo girls basketball
Mayo's Hannah Hanson goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HANNAH HANSON

MAYO

Junior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 16.4 ppg. (43% FG), 7.1 rpb., 3.5 apg., 4.1 spg. Hanson is likely the best all-around athlete in southeastern Minnesota, which in turn has made her an excellent guard with all of that speed, quickness, strength and agility.

• • • • •

John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAAA championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KATIE HURT

JOHN MARSHALL

Senior • Guard • 5-11

Notables: 10.6 ppg. (1,000-point career scorer), 5.9 rpg., 3.4 apg., 1.8 spg. Quarterbacked the team, strong rebounder and shut-down defender. Great speed, strength and quickness. Will play at Division I Lehigh University next season.

• • • • •

867de3478f930d2a57b9749e5738f5be.jpg
Goodhue's Tori Miller (11) dribbles while being defended by Lourdes' Annamarie Sieve during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Thursday, March, 5, 2020, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

TORI MILLER

GOODHUE

Junior • Forward • 5-10

Notables: 16 ppg. (55% FG), 6 rpg., 2 apg., 3 spg. Most consistent scorer on a great team and a top-flight defender, often guarding other team’s top player. An All-State selection.

• • • • •

Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) calls out a play during the Section 1A Cchampionship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KRISTEN WATSON

HAYFIELD

Sophomore • Guard • 5-4

Notables: 19.8 ppg. (program-record 672 points this season), 4.5 rpg., 4.1 spg. (second highest in program history), 3.1 apg., All-State, Class A All-State Tournament. . .Speed, quickness, aggressiveness set her apart.

Honorable Mention

AUSTIN

Olivia Walsh, Jr., 5-11 forward: 11.6 ppg. (52% FG), 4 rpg., 3.5 apg., one of the top athletes in southeastern Minnesota; Emma Dudycha, Sr., 5-4 guard: 10 ppg. (44% 2-pointers, 39% 3-pointers), 1,000-point career scorer.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Bobbie Bruns, Sr., 5-8 guard: 17.3 ppg., 36.3% FG, 1,000-point career scorer, 3 rpg., 4.7 apg, 3.6 spg., school record in assists (451), second all-time in steals (328) and 3-pointers made (139); Haven Carlson, Jr, 5-11 forward: 7.4 ppg. (49% FG), 7.8 rpg, 1.5 spg., 1.8 bpg.

BYRON

Kendra Harvey, Fr., 5-10 guard: 16.7 ppg. (37% FG, 33% 3-pointers), 6.3 rpg., 3 spg., 2.2 apg. One of state’s top freshmen.

CALEDONIA

Ava Privet, Jr., 5-10 guard: 11.6 ppg.; Alexis Schroeder, Jr., 5-6 guard: 11.2 ppg.; Paige Klug, Jr., 5-10 guard: 10.8 ppg.

CANNON FALLS

Jaci Winchell, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14.5 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 2.3 apg., 2.6 spg.

CENTURY

Taylor Clarey, So., 5-7 guard: 14.4 ppg. (69 3-pointers, 22nd in state), 2.2 apg., 3 spg.; Jordyn Sutton, Sr., 5-11 forward: 13.2 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.9 spg.

DOVER-EYOTA

Sophie Andring, Sr., 5-7 guard: 12.8 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 1.6 apg., 2.2 spg.; Olivia Riley, Sr., 5-7 guard: 8.6 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 4.6 apg., 3.3 spg.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

Kammry Broadwater, So., 5-9: 8.5 ppg., 3.6 apg., 3.6 spg., 1 bpg.; Lauren Mensink, Sr., 5-7 guard: 6.4 ppg., 4 rpg.

GRAND MEADOW

Kendyl Queensland, Jr., 5-10 guard/forward: 11.3 ppg., 5.2 rpg.; Lauren Queensland, Fr., 5-10 guard/forward: 10 ppg., 8 rpg., 7 double-doubles.

GOODHUE

Elisabeth Gadient, So., 5-9 guard: 15 ppg., 5 rpg., 4 apg, 4 spg. Do-everything player and one of the more up-and-coming guards in the state. Smooth and talented.

HAYFIELD

Natalie Beaver, So., 5-11 forward: 17.2 ppg. (567 points 2nd highest in program history), 54% FG, 46 made 3-pointers, 7.2 rpg., All-State selection; Aine Stasko, Sr., 5-11 forward: 11.1 ppg. (38% 3-pointers), 6.0 rpg., 2.8 spg, 2.6 apg.

HOUSTON

Sydney Torgerson, Jr., 5-10 forward: 17.6 ppg., 9.2 rpg., 3.4 apg., 4.0 spg.; Lilly Carr, Jr., 5-9 forward, 8.1 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.6 spg.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Tessa Erlandson, Jr., 5-9 guard: 11.3 ppg., 2.9 apg, 3.7 spg.

KINGSLAND

Anika Reiland, Jr., 5-6 guard: 10.1 ppg. (51% 2-pointers), 8.3 rpg., 4 apg., 5 spg., 12 double-doubles.

LA CRESCENT

Cali Esser, Jr., 5-4 guard: 15.2 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 3 asp., 3.7 spg., 1,000 career points; Molly Bills, Jr., 5-9 guard/forward: 14.4 ppg., 5 rpg., 2 apg, 1.6 spg.; Emma Stavenau, Jr., 5-10 forward/center: 8.7 ppg., 10 rpg., 5 bpg. (112 blocks), two triple-doubles.

LANESBORO

Kaci Ruen, Jr., 6-0 center: 19 ppg., 12.3 rpg., scored 43 points in one game, had 26 rebounds in another.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

Benita Nolt, Fr., 5-9 forward/center: 10.5 ppg., 11.5 rpg., 2.2 bpg, 11 double-doubles; Sam Volkart, Sr., 5-6 guard: 9.4 ppg., 8 rpg.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Elise Sommer, Sr., 5-10 guard: 10.8 ppg., 8.5 rpg., Academic All-State.

LOURDES

Ella Hopkins, Jr., 6-3 center: 13.5 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 1.8 apg.; Vivica Bretton, Jr., 5-9 forward: 9.5 ppg. (46% FG), 3.5 rpg., 1.7 spg., elite defender; Emily Bowron, Jr., 5-5 guard: 8.4 ppg. (33% 3-pointers), 1.5 apg., 1.3 spg.

LYLE/PACELLI

Alana Rogne, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14.2 ppg. (77% FT), 5.8 spg., 2.9 apg., 4.8 rpg.; Kirsten Koopal, Fr., 5-7 guard/forward: 8.2 ppg.

MABEL-CANTON

Kinley Soiney, 8th grade, 5-9 guard: 10.6 ppg. (46% FG, 36 3-pointers), 7.1 rpg., 2.3 spg., 1.8 apg.

MAYO

Ava Miller, So., 6-2 forward: 11.4 ppg. (52% FG), 7.8 rpg.; Isabel Ruskell, Jr., 5-9 guard: 11.6 ppg. (39% 3-pointers), 3.6 rpg., 2 spg.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Lauren Rott, Jr., 6-0 forward: 10.8 ppg. (44% FG), 8.8 rpg., 1.9 spg., 1.7 apg.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Kaylee Ruberg, Jr., 5-9 forward: 19 ppg., 8.5 rpg., 2 apg, 2.3 spg.,1,000-point career scorer.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Kate Friese, Jr., 5-7 guard: 14.9 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.9 spg.

SOUTHLAND

Bailey Johnson, Sr., 5-9 forward: 16.4 ppg., 11 rpg., 2.4 spg.

SPRING GROVE

Jordan Leahy, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14 ppg. (34% 3-pointers), 4 rpg.; Addyson McHugh, Jr, 5-10 guard/forward: 10 ppg., 4 rpg., 2 apg., 3.5 spg.

STEWARTVILLE

Savannah Hedin, So., 5-9 forward: 11.8 ppg., 6 rpg., 2.6 spg., one of the more up-and-coming players in the area.

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Ileana deAngel, So., 5-4 guard: 18 ppg., 8 apg., 8 spg., 4 rpg; Brielle Adams, Fr., 5-4 forward: 13 ppg., 10 rpg., 4 apg., 3 spg.

WINONA COTTER

Sofia Sandcork, Sr., 5-9 forward: 15.5 ppg. (35% 3-pointers), 4.3 rpg., 1.3 apg., 1.2 spg.; Allyssa Williams, Jr., 5-6 guard: 8.7 ppg., great defender.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Addie Voxland, Sr., 5-8 guard/forward: 11.5 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 2 spg., 2 apg., three-year starter.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament - Second Round-South Dakota at Baylor
College
Sweet 16 next for Korngable, Ustby
Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable and Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby both played key roles in their college team's winning in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
March 23, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
Meister leads group of six from area chosen All-State
Lilly Meister was selected All-State in Class AAAA this season after having led her John Marshall girls basketball team to the Section 1AAAA championship game. Five others from southeastern Minnesota were also named first-team All-State.
March 23, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Alyssa Ustby
College
SE Minnesota stars Lee, Korngable, Ustby all advance in NCAA Basketball Tournament
Kansas State, South Dakota and North Carolina all have southeastern Minnesota basketball stars on their basketball teams. Each of those schools made it safely through the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
March 20, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
