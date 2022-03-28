School record-setters Meister, Bremer, Nelson highlight All-Area Girls Basketball Team

As usual, southeastern Minnesota is loaded with girls basketball talent.

Here, we take a stab at pointing out the best of the best from this past season, with our 2021-22 Post-Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team. There was some easy choices, such as landing John Marshall's Lilly Meister, Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson and Lake City's Natalie Bremer on our first of three teams.

And then it got a lot tougher.

But after hours of finger drumming and consults with area coaches, it's done: The 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

All-Area Girls Basketball First Team

John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Bloomington Jefferson Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Bloomington Jefferson beat John Marshall 53-48. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

LILLY MEISTER

ADVERTISEMENT

’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JOHN MARSHALL

Senior • Center • 6-2

The Numbers: Averaged 22.3 points (53% FG), 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists., 1.8 steals., 1.3 blocks.

Of Notes: Meister is another in a recent string of extremely highly recruited girls basketball players out of southeastern Minnesota. The 6-2 center/forward will play next year at Big Ten power Indiana University. Meister finished her six-year varsity career with 2,293 points and a school-record 1,313 rebounds. An All-State selection the last two seasons.

• • • • •

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

NATALIE BREMER

LAKE CITY

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior • Guard • 6-0

The Numbers: Averaged 24 points (47% FG, 82% FT), 697 points (single-season school record), 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.9 steals.

Of Note: Bremer finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer — girl or boy — with 2,495 points. Fast, quick and with great hands, few players can stay in front of Bremer, who scores from all angles and distances. The five-year starter was also great on the glass and is a thief on defense (school-record 450 career steals). Bremer, who was named All-State, will play next season at Minnesota State, Mankato.

• • • • •

Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson (23) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MALIA NELSON

DOVER-EYOTA

Senior • Guard/Forward • 5-9

The Numbers: Averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.5 steals (school record), 2.4 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of Note: Nelson’s 669 points this season were a school record. She started the year with a school-record 41-point game, then scored 42 in her next outing. A non-stop player for D-E, the explosive forward at one point had the Eagles on a 15-game winning streak. Honorable-mention All-State, Nelson will play at Winona State next season.

• • • • •

Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during a state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CJ ADAMSON

LOURDES

Senior • Guard • 5-9

The Numbers: Averaged 18.9 points (45% FG, 36% on 3-pointers), 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals.

OF NOTE: Adamson was the best pure point guard in southeastern Minnesota this season. The Augustana University (S.D.) commit handled the ball beautifully and used her speed, strength and fluidity to be a mismatch on both ends of the court. Also blessed with a high basketball IQ. Named honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Abigail O’Reilly takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ABIGAIL O’REILLY

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Junior • Forward • 6-1

The Numbers: Averaged 21.7 points (55% FG), 12.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals.

OF NOTE: O’Reilly set a single-season school record, grabbing 338 rebounds. Quick, strong, a leaper and active, O’Reilly was a handful for teams to contend with inside. And not many players can match her 55% field-goal shooting.

All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team

Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert (11) fouls Lourdes' Caroline Adamson (24) as she goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ABY SHUBERT

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Junior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 21.8 ppg., 42% 3-pointers (80-192), 88% FTs (15th best in the state), scored career-high 38 points in a game with 8 3-pointers, 4.6 rpg., 1.7 spg., 1.5 apg. All-State honorable mention, 1,671 career points. Lots of Division I offers.

• • • • •

Austin's Hope Dudycha drives to the basket during a Class AAA state quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

HOPE DUDYCHA

AUSTIN

Senior • Guard • 5-4

Notables: 18.2 ppg. (54% 2-pointers, 52% 3-pointers), 3.1 apg., 2 spg. Dudycha, who will play Division II basketball at UM-Crookston next year, is her school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,657 points. All-State selection.

• • • • •

Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) takes a shot during the Section 1AAA championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HAYLIE STRUM

STEWARTVILLE

Junior • Guard • 5-6

Notables: 16.6 ppg. (47% 2-pointers, 38% 3-pointers), 3.4 rpg., 2.5 apg., 3 spg., 1 bpg. Strum was dynamite on both ends of the court, using her quickness, anticipation and touch. Also her team’s best ballhandler. Honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

Triton’s Brylee Iverson (24) looks for a pass while being defended by Lourdes’ Caroline Adamson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

BRYLEE IVERSON

TRITON

Junior • Forward • 6-0

Notables: 21.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 2 spa., 2.2 apg., 1 bpg. One of the most versatile players in southeastern Minnesota, able to hit from long range, take her game inside and rebound with the best of them.

• • • • •

Winona Cotter's Megan Morgan (11) dribbles past Lourdes' Emily Bowron (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

MEGAN MORGAN

WINONA COTTER

Senior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 17.6 ppg. (41% 3-pointers, 88% FTs), 6.5 rpg., 3.4 apg., 2.5 spg. The extremely versatile Morgan goes down as one of Cotter’s best players ever. Morgan will play at Division III College of St. Benedict next season. Honorable-mention All-State.

• • • • •

All-Area Girls Basketball Third Team

Lake City's Mya Shones (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) during the Section 1AA championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MYA SHONES

LAKE CITY

Senior • Center • 6-2

Notables: 11.2 ppg. (42% FG, 39% 3-pointers), 8.7 rpg., 1.8 bpg. A five-year starter, Shones finished as Lake City’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,033 boards. Excellent interior defender.

• • • • •

Mayo's Hannah Hanson goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HANNAH HANSON

MAYO

Junior • Guard • 5-9

Notables: 16.4 ppg. (43% FG), 7.1 rpb., 3.5 apg., 4.1 spg. Hanson is likely the best all-around athlete in southeastern Minnesota, which in turn has made her an excellent guard with all of that speed, quickness, strength and agility.

• • • • •

John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAAA championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KATIE HURT

JOHN MARSHALL

Senior • Guard • 5-11

Notables: 10.6 ppg. (1,000-point career scorer), 5.9 rpg., 3.4 apg., 1.8 spg. Quarterbacked the team, strong rebounder and shut-down defender. Great speed, strength and quickness. Will play at Division I Lehigh University next season.

• • • • •

Goodhue's Tori Miller (11) dribbles while being defended by Lourdes' Annamarie Sieve during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Thursday, March, 5, 2020, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

TORI MILLER

GOODHUE

Junior • Forward • 5-10

Notables: 16 ppg. (55% FG), 6 rpg., 2 apg., 3 spg. Most consistent scorer on a great team and a top-flight defender, often guarding other team’s top player. An All-State selection.

• • • • •

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) calls out a play during the Section 1A Cchampionship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KRISTEN WATSON

HAYFIELD

Sophomore • Guard • 5-4

Notables: 19.8 ppg. (program-record 672 points this season), 4.5 rpg., 4.1 spg. (second highest in program history), 3.1 apg., All-State, Class A All-State Tournament. . .Speed, quickness, aggressiveness set her apart.

Honorable Mention

AUSTIN

• Olivia Walsh, Jr., 5-11 forward: 11.6 ppg. (52% FG), 4 rpg., 3.5 apg., one of the top athletes in southeastern Minnesota; Emma Dudycha, Sr., 5-4 guard: 10 ppg. (44% 2-pointers, 39% 3-pointers), 1,000-point career scorer.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

• Bobbie Bruns, Sr., 5-8 guard: 17.3 ppg., 36.3% FG, 1,000-point career scorer, 3 rpg., 4.7 apg, 3.6 spg., school record in assists (451), second all-time in steals (328) and 3-pointers made (139); Haven Carlson, Jr, 5-11 forward: 7.4 ppg. (49% FG), 7.8 rpg, 1.5 spg., 1.8 bpg.

BYRON

• Kendra Harvey, Fr., 5-10 guard: 16.7 ppg. (37% FG, 33% 3-pointers), 6.3 rpg., 3 spg., 2.2 apg. One of state’s top freshmen.

CALEDONIA

• Ava Privet, Jr., 5-10 guard: 11.6 ppg.; Alexis Schroeder, Jr., 5-6 guard: 11.2 ppg.; Paige Klug, Jr., 5-10 guard: 10.8 ppg.

CANNON FALLS

• Jaci Winchell, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14.5 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 2.3 apg., 2.6 spg.

CENTURY

• Taylor Clarey, So., 5-7 guard: 14.4 ppg. (69 3-pointers, 22nd in state), 2.2 apg., 3 spg.; Jordyn Sutton, Sr., 5-11 forward: 13.2 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.9 spg.

DOVER-EYOTA

• Sophie Andring, Sr., 5-7 guard: 12.8 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 1.6 apg., 2.2 spg.; Olivia Riley, Sr., 5-7 guard: 8.6 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 4.6 apg., 3.3 spg.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

• Kammry Broadwater, So., 5-9: 8.5 ppg., 3.6 apg., 3.6 spg., 1 bpg.; Lauren Mensink, Sr., 5-7 guard: 6.4 ppg., 4 rpg.

GRAND MEADOW

• Kendyl Queensland, Jr., 5-10 guard/forward: 11.3 ppg., 5.2 rpg.; Lauren Queensland, Fr., 5-10 guard/forward: 10 ppg., 8 rpg., 7 double-doubles.

GOODHUE

• Elisabeth Gadient, So., 5-9 guard: 15 ppg., 5 rpg., 4 apg, 4 spg. Do-everything player and one of the more up-and-coming guards in the state. Smooth and talented.

HAYFIELD

• Natalie Beaver, So., 5-11 forward: 17.2 ppg. (567 points 2nd highest in program history), 54% FG, 46 made 3-pointers, 7.2 rpg., All-State selection; Aine Stasko, Sr., 5-11 forward: 11.1 ppg. (38% 3-pointers), 6.0 rpg., 2.8 spg, 2.6 apg.

HOUSTON

• Sydney Torgerson, Jr., 5-10 forward: 17.6 ppg., 9.2 rpg., 3.4 apg., 4.0 spg.; Lilly Carr, Jr., 5-9 forward, 8.1 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.1 apg., 1.6 spg.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

• Tessa Erlandson, Jr., 5-9 guard: 11.3 ppg., 2.9 apg, 3.7 spg.

KINGSLAND

• Anika Reiland, Jr., 5-6 guard: 10.1 ppg. (51% 2-pointers), 8.3 rpg., 4 apg., 5 spg., 12 double-doubles.

LA CRESCENT

• Cali Esser, Jr., 5-4 guard: 15.2 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 3 asp., 3.7 spg., 1,000 career points; Molly Bills, Jr., 5-9 guard/forward: 14.4 ppg., 5 rpg., 2 apg, 1.6 spg.; Emma Stavenau, Jr., 5-10 forward/center: 8.7 ppg., 10 rpg., 5 bpg. (112 blocks), two triple-doubles.

LANESBORO

• Kaci Ruen, Jr., 6-0 center: 19 ppg., 12.3 rpg., scored 43 points in one game, had 26 rebounds in another.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

• Benita Nolt, Fr., 5-9 forward/center: 10.5 ppg., 11.5 rpg., 2.2 bpg, 11 double-doubles; Sam Volkart, Sr., 5-6 guard: 9.4 ppg., 8 rpg.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

• Elise Sommer, Sr., 5-10 guard: 10.8 ppg., 8.5 rpg., Academic All-State.

LOURDES

• Ella Hopkins, Jr., 6-3 center: 13.5 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 1.8 apg.; Vivica Bretton, Jr., 5-9 forward: 9.5 ppg. (46% FG), 3.5 rpg., 1.7 spg., elite defender; Emily Bowron, Jr., 5-5 guard: 8.4 ppg. (33% 3-pointers), 1.5 apg., 1.3 spg.

LYLE/PACELLI

• Alana Rogne, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14.2 ppg. (77% FT), 5.8 spg., 2.9 apg., 4.8 rpg.; Kirsten Koopal, Fr., 5-7 guard/forward: 8.2 ppg.

MABEL-CANTON

• Kinley Soiney, 8th grade, 5-9 guard: 10.6 ppg. (46% FG, 36 3-pointers), 7.1 rpg., 2.3 spg., 1.8 apg.

MAYO

• Ava Miller, So., 6-2 forward: 11.4 ppg. (52% FG), 7.8 rpg.; Isabel Ruskell, Jr., 5-9 guard: 11.6 ppg. (39% 3-pointers), 3.6 rpg., 2 spg.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

• Lauren Rott, Jr., 6-0 forward: 10.8 ppg. (44% FG), 8.8 rpg., 1.9 spg., 1.7 apg.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

• Kaylee Ruberg, Jr., 5-9 forward: 19 ppg., 8.5 rpg., 2 apg, 2.3 spg.,1,000-point career scorer.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

• Kate Friese, Jr., 5-7 guard: 14.9 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.9 spg.

SOUTHLAND

• Bailey Johnson, Sr., 5-9 forward: 16.4 ppg., 11 rpg., 2.4 spg.

SPRING GROVE

• Jordan Leahy, Sr., 5-6 guard: 14 ppg. (34% 3-pointers), 4 rpg.; Addyson McHugh, Jr, 5-10 guard/forward: 10 ppg., 4 rpg., 2 apg., 3.5 spg.

STEWARTVILLE

• Savannah Hedin, So., 5-9 forward: 11.8 ppg., 6 rpg., 2.6 spg., one of the more up-and-coming players in the area.

WABASHA-KELLOGG

• Ileana deAngel, So., 5-4 guard: 18 ppg., 8 apg., 8 spg., 4 rpg; Brielle Adams, Fr., 5-4 forward: 13 ppg., 10 rpg., 4 apg., 3 spg.

WINONA COTTER

• Sofia Sandcork, Sr., 5-9 forward: 15.5 ppg. (35% 3-pointers), 4.3 rpg., 1.3 apg., 1.2 spg.; Allyssa Williams, Jr., 5-6 guard: 8.7 ppg., great defender.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

• Addie Voxland, Sr., 5-8 guard/forward: 11.5 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 2 spg., 2 apg., three-year starter.