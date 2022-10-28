Seasoned St. Paul Academy ends St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's girls soccer season.

EDEN PRAIRIE — It figured to be a defense battle.

And then it was. In fact, it was all defense between unseeded St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy until just 13 minutes remained in the Class A state girls soccer quarterfinal-round game Thursday at Eden Prairie High School. That’s when SPA finally ended a scoreless tie with a lasered shot by Adrea Gist.

It came from 15 yards out, delivered from the middle of the field and shot just out of the reach of Saints star goalie Makadyn Gust.

That was all the scoring that the Spartans would need against a SCLA team that had a heck of a time generating anything threatening all night offensively.

The Saints mustered just two shots on goal the entire game, neither which came close to landing.

The teams both entered built around defense. SPA was allowing just 1.5 goals per game and SCLA was even stingier than that at .6.

This was new territory for SCLA. The Saints were experiencing their first state soccer tournament in school history. SPA came in seasoned at this and also fresh off of having just proven itself, with a 1-0 win over No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy in its section final game.

