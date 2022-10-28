SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Seasoned St. Paul Academy ends St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's girls soccer season.

St. Paul Academy mustered the game's only goal, it coming late in the first half as it beat first-time state soccer entrant St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1-0.

SCLA_GSOC_1.jpg
The St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A championship match on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. The Saints saw their season end on Thursday night, falling in the Class A state quarterfinals to St. Paul Academy at Eden Prairie High School.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 27, 2022 09:58 PM
EDEN PRAIRIE — It figured to be a defense battle.

And then it was. In fact, it was all defense between unseeded St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy until just 13 minutes remained in the Class A state girls soccer quarterfinal-round game Thursday at Eden Prairie High School. That’s when SPA finally ended a scoreless tie with a lasered shot by Adrea Gist.

It came from 15 yards out, delivered from the middle of the field and shot just out of the reach of Saints star goalie Makadyn Gust.

That was all the scoring that the Spartans would need against a SCLA team that had a heck of a time generating anything threatening all night offensively.

The Saints mustered just two shots on goal the entire game, neither which came close to landing.

The teams both entered built around defense. SPA was allowing just 1.5 goals per game and SCLA was even stingier than that at .6.

This was new territory for SCLA. The Saints were experiencing their first state soccer tournament in school history. SPA came in seasoned at this and also fresh off of having just proven itself, with a 1-0 win over No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy in its section final game.

This story will be updated with a more complete version later tonight.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
