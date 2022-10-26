SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Section 1 9-Man Football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Results of the Section 1 9-Man football quarterfinals.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 10:13 PM
Lanesboro 35, Southland 6

LANESBORO — No. 7-ranked Lanesboro did what it needed to do, methodically pulling away from Southland to win a Section 1 9-Man quarterfinal game 35-6 here Tuesday night.

The Burros, the No. 2 seed in the section, led 15-6 at halftime, then pulled away with two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth.

Lanesboro’s rushing attack overpowered the Southland (1-8) defense. Quarterback Mason Howard carried the ball 17 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while standout running back Orion Sass had 182 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushes.

Southland QB Noah Bauer passed for 102 yards in the loss.

The Burros will host third-seeded Mabel-Canton — which defeated defending state champion LeRoy-Ostrander 52-32 on Tuesday — in a Section 1 9-Man semifinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lanesboro.

LANESBORO 35, SOUTHLAND 6

Southland 0-6-0-0 — 6

Lanesboro 7-8-13-7 — 35

Grand Meadow 36, Lyle/Pacelli 22

GRAND MEADOW — Grand Meadow rolled to a 26-point victory against Lyle/Austin Pacelli just 11 days ago, in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The fourth-seeded Superlarks (6-3) knew it wouldn’t be an easy task to beat the upstart Athletics for a second time in less than two weeks. But Tuesday night, Grand Meadow had an answer every time fifth-seeded L/P gained some momentum and got itself back in the game.

Superlarks quarterback Corbin Ludemann ran for 126 yards, and Jace Kraft ran for 91 — both scored two rushing touchdowns — to help their team hold off L/P 36-22 and advance to Saturday’s Section 1 9-Man semifinals against Spring Grove.

Grand Meadow never trailed in the game, though the Athletics tied the score early in the second quarter at 8-8 on a fumble recovery for a touchdown, shortly after Ludemann had given the Superlarks an 8-0 lead on a 20-yard first-quarter touchdown run.

On the ensuing kickoff after L/P’s touchdown, Ludemann went 79 yards to the house to put his team up for good. Ludemann accounted for 267 total yards — 126 rushing, 62 passing and 79 on the kickoff return for a TD.

Jake Truckenmiller led L/P, with 132 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. Trey Anderson and Hunter Bauer had rushing TDs for the Athletics (4-5).

GRAND MEADOW 36, LYLE/PACELLI 22

Lyle/Pacelli 0-8-8-6 — 22

Grand Meadow 8-14-0-14 — 36

