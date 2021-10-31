Section 1 9-Man football: Unbeaten Lanesboro has eyes on section title

Lanesboro 45, Southland 21

LANESBORO — By the lofty standards this season's Lanesboro football team has set, the Burros were in a tight game late into the first half Saturday night.

The top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Burros led just 18-7 in the closing minute of the second quarter. But the Burros powered the ball into the end zone with 4 seconds to play in the half, stretching their lead to 24-7 at the break and giving them some breathing room. A relaxed Burros team dominated the second half and defeated fourth-seeded Southland 45-21 in a Section One, 9-Man semifinal football game.

The victory lifts the Burros into Friday night's section title game against high-scoring LeRoy-Ostrander, a team the Burros held off 38-27 back in Week 3, on Sept. 17 in Lanesboro.

Saturday, the Burros racked up 527 yards of total offense, all but 1 of those coming on the ground.

Veterans JT Rein and Seth Semmen led the way on the ground. Rein rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while Semmen ran for 223 yards and two TDs.

Southland QB Harrison Hanna passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Brendan Kennedy caught eight of those balls, for 154 yards and a touchdown.

The Burros (10-0) are in the section final for a second straight year. They knocked off Grand Meadow 16-12 last year, but no state tournament was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANESBORO 45, SOUTHLAND 21

Southland 7-0-7-7 — 21

Lanesboro 12-12-14-7 — 45