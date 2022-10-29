Section 1 9-Man semifinal football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: No. 1 Spring Grove rolls on

Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 6

SPRING GROVE — Elijah Solum threw four touchdown passes on just six completions as No.1 Spring Grove toppled No. 4 Grand Meadow 47-6.

Solum tossed a 75-yard scoring pass to Caleb Griffin on the first play of the game. Solum finished 6-for-10 passing for 186 yards. He also rushed for 55 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Hunter Holland had a 44-yard TD run on his first carry for Spring Grove (10-0) and he finished with 103 yards on eight carries. Jackson Strinmoen had three catches for 95 yards, including TD grabs of 57 and 17 yards. Griffin had two catches for 83 yards.

Grand Meadow’s lone TD, in the first quarter, came on a fake punt when Corbin Ludemann tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Jace Kraft. Kraft also rushed for 43 yards on 18 carries.

The Superlarks were held to 136 yards, 76 passing and 60 rushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 6

Grand Meadow 6-0-0-0 — 6

Spring Grove 21-19-7-0 — 47

