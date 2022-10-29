SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Section 1 9-Man semifinal football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: No. 1 Spring Grove rolls on

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 06:50 PM
Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 6

SPRING GROVE — Elijah Solum threw four touchdown passes on just six completions as No.1 Spring Grove toppled No. 4 Grand Meadow 47-6.

Solum tossed a 75-yard scoring pass to Caleb Griffin on the first play of the game. Solum finished 6-for-10 passing for 186 yards. He also rushed for 55 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Hunter Holland had a 44-yard TD run on his first carry for Spring Grove (10-0) and he finished with 103 yards on eight carries. Jackson Strinmoen had three catches for 95 yards, including TD grabs of 57 and 17 yards. Griffin had two catches for 83 yards.

Grand Meadow’s lone TD, in the first quarter, came on a fake punt when Corbin Ludemann tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Jace Kraft. Kraft also rushed for 43 yards on 18 carries.

The Superlarks were held to 136 yards, 76 passing and 60 rushing.

Grand Meadow 6-0-0-0 — 6
Spring Grove 21-19-7-0 — 47

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
