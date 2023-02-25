99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Section 1A boys hockey playoff results for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

A scoreboard of Section 1 boys hockey playoff games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 11:46 PM

Northfield 8, Lourdes 1

NORTHFIELD — Rochester Lourdes ran into a buzzsaw Friday night, the No. 6-ranked Northfield Raiders having flipped the switch to playoff hockey.

The top-seeded Raiders scored three times in three minutes late in the first period, then added four more in the second to pull away for an 8-1 win against eighth-seeded Lourdes in a Section 1A quarterfinal game.

Northfield (21-5-0) will face No. 4 Dodge County in a section semifinal game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Jake Geiger had a hat trick and an assist for Northfield, while Will Cashin had a goal and three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brody Seim scored the lone goal for Lourdes (10-17-0), with an assist from Jack Roe.

Xander Carter-Kleven made 44 saves for the Eagles, while Keaton Walock made nine for Northfield.

NORTHFIELD 8, LOURDES 1

Lourdes 0-1-0 — 1

Northfield 3-4-1 — 8

Lourdes: Brody Seim 1 goal; Jack Roe 1 assist. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 44 saves (52 shots).

Northfield: Bridger Riley 2 assists; Brecken Riley 1 assist; Ty Frank 1 assist; Jake Geiger 3 goals, 1 assist; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 2 assists; Will Cashin 1 goal, 3 assists; Andrew Winter 1 goal; Cayden Monson 2 assists; Griffin Kennelly 1 goal, 1 assist; Brayden Olson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Keaton Walock 8 saves (9 shots).

Albert Lea 4, Winona 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBERT LEA — Albert Lea broke open a close game with two goals in less than five minutes midway through the third period, to beat Winona 4-1 in a Section 1A quarterfinal game at Albert Lea City Arena.

The third-seeded Tigers never trailed in improving to 19-6-1 this season. They’ll face No. 2 seed New Prague at 2 p.m. Saturday in a section semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Max Edwin scored the lone goal of the first period, on a power play at the 15:02 mark.

The Tigers struck quickly in the second, as Jack Ladlie scored the game-winning goal 23 seconds in. Teis Larsen answered for Winona, scoring his 33rd goal of the season and 65th point, but that was all the offense the Winhawks (10-14-2) could manage.

Joseph Yoon and Derrek Laite added third-period goals for the Tigers to give them breathing room and win it 4-1.

ALBERT LEA 4, WINONA 1

Winona 0-1-0 — 1

Albert Lea 1-1-2 — 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona: Teis Larsen 1 goal. Goalie: Michael Dubek 35 saves (39 shots).

Albert Lea: Carson Severtson 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Eli Farris 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Derrek Laite 1 goal. Goalie: Dakota Jahnke 16 saves (17 shots).

New Prague 3, Faribault 0

NEW PRAGUE — Faribault received an outstanding goaltending performance from Jacob Scherf, but the Falcons couldn’t generate much offense in a 3-0 loss to second-seeded New Prague in a Section 1A semifinal.

Scherf made 55 saves in defeat for the seventh-seeded Falcons, who trailed the defending section champions just 1-0 entering the third period.

New Prague couldn’t breathe easily until Michael Beckius scored 9:51 into the third, and Will Seymour added another insurance goal four minutes later.

John Schmidt, who signed a tender agreement this week to play next season for the Rochester Grizzlies, scored the game-winning goal 3:50 into the game.

NEW PRAGUE 3, FARIBAULT 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Faribault 0-0-0 — 0

New Prague 1-0-2 — 3

Faribault: Goalie: Jacob Scherf 55 saves (58 shots).

New Prague: John Schmidt 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Seymour 1 goal, 1 assist; Michael Beckius 1 goal; Brendon Woitas 1 assist. Goalie: Cole Murphy 23 saves (23 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AA, 1A girls basketball pairings
February 24, 2023 11:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Prep
Gentry Academy needs OT to join Minnesota girls state title finalists
February 24, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
022621.S.RPB.DC.LCH.BHOCK.06403.jpg
Prep
Funke plays OT hero, Dodge County heading to Section 1 semifinals
February 24, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program record with eight state-qualifiers
February 24, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Social-ICE
Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck