Section 1 Boys Hockey schedules: Mayo earns home game, Lakeville South is top seed
Section 1 boys hockey tournament schedules.
(Editor's note: This will be updated to include the Section 1A playoff schedule when it becomes available.)
SECTION 1AA
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 9 John Marshall at No. 8 Dodge County, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Feb. 24
(At Higher Seeds)
JM/D.C. winner at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Farmington at No. 4 Mayo, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Owatonna at No. 3 Hastings, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Century at No. 2 Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 26
(At Rochester Recreation Center)
JM/D.C./South winner vs. Mayo/Farmington winner, 11:30 a.m.
Owatonna/Hastings winner vs. Century/North winner, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, March 3
(At Rochester Recreation Center)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
