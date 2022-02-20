SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Section 1 Boys Hockey schedules: Mayo earns home game, Lakeville South is top seed

Section 1 boys hockey tournament schedules.

Mayo vs. Hastings Boys Hockey
Rochester Mayo forward Chandler Dennis takes the ice prior to a game against Hastings on Jan. 18 at Graham Arena I. Mayo is the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs and will open the postseason on Thursday with a home game against Farmington.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff
February 20, 2022 01:22 PM
(Editor's note: This will be updated to include the Section 1A playoff schedule when it becomes available.)

SECTION 1AA

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, Feb. 22

No. 9 John Marshall at No. 8 Dodge County, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Feb. 24

(At Higher Seeds)

JM/D.C. winner at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Farmington at No. 4 Mayo, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Owatonna at No. 3 Hastings, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Century at No. 2 Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 26

(At Rochester Recreation Center)

JM/D.C./South winner vs. Mayo/Farmington winner, 11:30 a.m.

Owatonna/Hastings winner vs. Century/North winner, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, March 3

(At Rochester Recreation Center)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

