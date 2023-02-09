99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1 girls hockey playoff results for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

A scoreboard of Wednesday's Section 1girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 11:29 PM
SECTION 1AA

NORTH 14, MAYO 0

LAKEVILLE — Rochester Mayo’s season came to an end here Tuesday as No. 2-seeded Lakeville North scored eight second-period goals en route to a 14-0 victory against No. 7-seeded Mayo in a Section 1AA girls hockey quarterfinal playoff game.

The Spartans’ season ends at 6-17-1 overall. North improved to 19-7-0 and will host third-seeded Owatonna in a section semifinal game on Saturday.

North led 3-0 after one period and extended that lead to 11-0 after two. The Panthers leading scorer Addie Bowlby, who is committed to play at Division I Sacred Heart, had a monster game with six goals and two assists. Gracie Hanson also had an eight-point game for North, with a goal and seven assists.

Grace Kober (29 saves) and Alivia Haakenson (12 saves) split time in goal for Mayo.

Addison Oettinger made 2 saves in the win for the Panthers.

LAKEVILLE NORTH 14, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

North 3-8-3 — 14

No. 7 Mayo: Goalies: Grace Kober 29 saves (36 shots); Alivia Haakenson 12 saves (19 shots).

No. 2 Lakeville North: Anna Tomas 2 goals; Makayla Lee 4 assists; Gracie Hanson 1 goal, 7 assists; Greta Smith 3 assists; Ashley Wagenbach 1 goal, 2 assists; Hannah Weckman 1 goal, 3 assists; Shay Swanson 2 goals; Isabella Mayer 1 assist; Addie Bowlby 6 goals, 2 assists; Allison Abeln 1 goal; Alexa Ruppert 3 assists; Aliya Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Oettinger 2 saves (2 shots).

Owatonna 8, Century/JM 2

OWATONNA — Rochester Century/John Marshall scored first in a Section 1AA quarterfinal playoff girls hockey game here Wednesday night, but Owatonna responded by controlling play the rest of the game en route to an 8-2 win.

No. 3-seeded Owatonna (19-6-0) advances to Saturday’s Section 1AA semifinal game at No. 2-seeded Lakeville North. No. 7 seed Century/JM’s season comes to an end at 7-17-1.

Owatonna, the Big Nine Conference champion, won its 11th consecutive game and beat Century/JM for a third time this season. The Huskies won those three games by a combined score of 29-3.

Fiona Barry scored 3:51 into the game to give Century/JM an early 1-0 lead, but Owatonna responded by scoring the next five goals to take the lead for good.

Izzy Radel had a hat trick and an assist for the victorious Huskies. Samantha Bogen added a goal and three assists, and Ava Stanchina scored once.

Kailey Birkestrand scored the other goal for Century/JM. Abigail Conners made 51 saves for the Panthers in the loss; Mikayla Wilker stopped 8 of the 10 shots she faced for Owatonna.

OWATONNA 8, CENTURY/JM 2

Century/JM 1-1-0 — 2

Owatonna 2-3-3 — 8

No. 6 Century/JM: Fiona Barry 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal. Goalie: Abigail Conners 51 saves (59 shots).

No. 3 Owatonna: Izzy Radel 3 goals, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 goal, 3 assists; Ava Stanchina 1 goal; Mady Simon 1 assist; Kaelyn Frear-Boerner 1 goal; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal; Macy Stanton 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Mikayla Wilker 8 saves (10 shots).

Northfield 5, Farmington 1

NORTHFIELD — Defending Section 1AA girls hockey champion Northfield got off to a strong start in defense of its title, beating visiting Farmington 5-1 on Wednesday night. No. 4-seeded Northfield scored the first three goals of the game and outshot Northfield 30-22.

No. 5-seeded Farmington’s season closed at 9-17-0. Northfield (19-7-0) beat the Tigers 2-0 in their regular-season matchup.

Northfield was led by University of Minnesota commit Ayla Puppe, who had a goal and two assists, as did eighth-grade forward Emma Peroutka.

Northfield plays at No. 1 seed Lakeville South in a section semifinal on Saturday.

NORTHFIELD 5, FARMINGTON 1

Farmington 0-0-1 — 1

Northfield 1-1-3 — 5

No. 5 Farmington: Morgan Mitchell 1 goal; MaKenna Kadrlik 1 assist. Goalie: Addison Moudry 13 saves (16 shots).

No. 4 Northfield: Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 2 assists; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Tove Sorensen 1 goal; Emma Peroutka 1 goal, 2 assists; Mia Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Keira Hauskins 1 assist; Macy Mueller 1 assist. Goalie: Macy Mueller 29 saves (30 shots).

