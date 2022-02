Section 1 girls hockey playoff schedules: Albert Lea, Lakeville South are top seeds

GIRLS HOCKEY

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 9

(At higher seeds)

No. 8 Rochester Century/John Marshall (7-17-1) at No. 1 Lakeville South (23-2-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Dodge County (14-11-0) at No. 4 Lakeville North (11-13-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Owatonna (15-8-2) at No. 3 Farmington (11-14-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Rochester Mayo (9-16-0) at No. 2 Northfield (16-5-3), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 12

(At higher seeds)

CJM/South winner vs. D.C./North winner, time TBD

Mayo/Northfield winner vs. Owatonna/Farmington winner, time TBD

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 17

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1A

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 12

(At higher seeds)

No. 4 Winona (0-17-0) at No. 1 Albert Lea (11-10-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Waseca (4-20-1) at No. 2 Austin (13-10-0), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 17

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.