Section 1 Gymnastics: Byron, PIZM set for tight battle in 1A

It's officially section time for high school gymnastics.

With the conference championship meets taking place last week, we now have a clearer picture on who is a contender when it comes to punching their ticket to Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the state meet Feb. 18-19.

Byron is the top Rochester-area team to watch with a number of quality individuals looking to knock off the recent of queens of Section 1A in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

See where the two stack up in Section 1A as well where Mayo, Century and John Marshall sit in 1AA.

SECTION 1AA

What, when, where: The Section 1AA gymnastics meet, 6 p.m. Thursday at Mayo High School.

Who qualifies for state: The top team in each section meet advances. Individually, the top three all-around finishers advance, and they will compete in every event at state. The top three finishers in each event who are not among those all-arounders also advance to state.

Teams: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo

Team favorite: Section 1AA has four teams ranked in the top 20 by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (MGGCA) with Owatonna leading the way at No. 5. Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington are ranked No. 14, 15 and 19, respectively. Owatonna did see its string of six consecutive Big Nine Conference Championships come to an end on Saturday when Mankato West recorded a 143.425 — just ahead of the Huskies at 143.400. It was the first conference title for the Scarlets since 1992.

Where did the Rochester teams finish in the Big Nine meet: Mayo finished seventh (127.625), Century was eighth (124.850) and John Marshall 11th (56.850).

Standouts to watch: Owatonna freshman Jozie Johnson tied for first on vault with a 9.550, while teammate Kendra Miller was the only gymnast to finish in the nines on beam with a 9.075 at the Big Nine Championships. Emma Johnson took first on the floor with an impressive 9.8 as well for the Huskies.

Rochester gymnasts to watch: Century junior Madison Habberstad was 15th in the all-around (33.275) at the Big Nine Championships. Mayo junior Farah Salama was 18th (32.4), followed by senior teammate Mia Tiede (32.325).

SECTION 1A

What, when, where: The Section 1A gymnastics meet, 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona.

Teams: Austin, Byron, Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton, La Crescent-Hokah, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Stewartville, Winona/Cotter

Team favorite: Byron appears to have the pieces to end Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s string of four consecutive Section 1A titles. The Bears are ranked No. 15 in Class A by the MGGCA and placed first with 137 points at the Southeastern Gymnastics Conference Championship Meet on Saturday. PIZM — ranked No. 18 in Class A — followed at 133.375. Byron junior Amber Roble took the conference title in the all-around with a score of 34.9 — just ahead teammate Lydia Evans (34.5). Roble, who placed second at the Class A state meet on the beam as well as qualified for state as an all-arounder last season, placed first on the bars (8.825) and on the beam (9.325). Evans was the only gymnast to score above a 9.0 on the vault, placing first with a 9.1. PIZM’s Isabelle Nisbit captured the floor title with a 9.3. Winona/Cotter is also a team to watch after placing fourth at the Big Nine championships.

Individuals to watch: Nisbit placed seventh at the Class A state meet on bars a season ago, while Winona/Cotter has a two-time state qualifier in junior Natayla Franz. Franz won the bars at the Section 1A meet last year and is coming off a Big Nine Championships that saw her finish fifth in the all-around. In addition to Evans and Roble, Byron senior Olivia Yennie is another Bears’ gymnast to watch. She tied for second on the beam with Nisbit at the conference championships with a score of 8.55. Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez is a favorite on the floor, having finished ninth at the Big Nine Championships with a 9.450.