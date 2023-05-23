Section 1 softball postseason pairings
Section 1 postseason play kicked off on Monday.
SOFTBALL
SECTION 1A
FIRST ROUND
(Elimination round)
Monday, May 22
No. 1 Bethlehem Academy 14, No. 8 Lyle/Austin Pacelli
No. 4 Hayfield 11, No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1
No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo 13, No. 7 Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0
No. 3 United South Central 16, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1
No. 1 Southland 16, No. 8 Spring Grove 1
No. 4 Goodhue 2, No. 5 Rushford-Peterson 1
No. 2 Houston 5, No. 7 Fillmore Central 4
No. 3 Wabasha-Kellogg 12, No. 6 Mabel-Canton 6
SECOND ROUND
(Start of double elimination)
Tuesday, May 23
All times 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Southland
Wabasha-Kellogg at Houston
Hayfield at Bethlehem Academy
United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo
SECTION 1AA
FIRST ROUND
(Elimination round)
Monday, May 22
No. 1 St. Charles 6, No. 8 Lake City 1
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah 5, No. 5 Lewiston-Altura 3
No. 2 Winona Cotter 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
No. 6 Caledonia 4, Chatfield 0
No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, No. 8 GMLOK 1
No. 5 Blooming Prairie 6, No. 4 Pine Island 5
No. 2 Cannon Falls 18, No. 7 Triton 0
No. 3 Dover-Eyota 6, No. 6 Lourdes 5
SECOND ROUND
(Start of double elimination)
Tuesday, May 23
All times 5 p.m.
La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles
Caledonia at Winona Cotter
Blooming Prairie at Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Dover-Eyota at Cannon Falls
SECTION 1AAA
FIRST ROUND
(Elimination round)
All times 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
At highest seed
No. 1 Winona, bye
No. 5 Stewartville at No. 4 Faribault
No. 7 Austin at No. 2 Byron
No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville
SECOND ROUND
(Start of double elimination)
Tuesday, May 23
All times 3:30 p.m.
At Austin Todd Park
Faribault/Stewartville winner vs. Winona
Byron/Austin winner vs. Kasson-Mantorville/Red Wing winner
SECTION 1AAAA
FIRST ROUND
(Elimination round)
All times 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
At highest seed
No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Farmington
No. 5 Lakeville North at No. 4 Northfield
No. 7 Mayo at No. 2 Owatonna
No. 6 Century at No. 3 Lakeville South
SECOND ROUND
(Start of double elimination)
Tuesday, May 23
All times 3:30 p.m.
At Austin Todd Park
Lakeville North/Northfield winner vs. Farmington/JM winner
Owatonna/Mayo winner vs. Lakeville South/Century winner
