Sports Prep

Section 1 softball postseason pairings

Section 1 postseason play kicked off on Monday.

Kasson-Mantorville, Winona softball
Winona's Gracyn Hamernik slides into home during a softball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 8:46 PM

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1A

FIRST ROUND

(Elimination round)

Monday, May 22

No. 1 Bethlehem Academy 14, No. 8 Lyle/Austin Pacelli

No. 4 Hayfield 11, No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1

No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo 13, No. 7 Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0

061621-ST-CHARLES-CHAMPIONSHIP-1489.jpg
Prep
Who are the teams to beat in Section 1 softball?
Once again, Section 1 across all classes will be an absolute battle.
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

No. 3 United South Central 16, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1

No. 1 Southland 16, No. 8 Spring Grove 1

No. 4 Goodhue 2, No. 5 Rushford-Peterson 1

No. 2 Houston 5, No. 7 Fillmore Central 4

No. 3 Wabasha-Kellogg 12, No. 6 Mabel-Canton 6

SECOND ROUND

(Start of double elimination)

Tuesday, May 23

All times 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Southland

Wabasha-Kellogg at Houston

Hayfield at Bethlehem Academy

United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo

SECTION 1AA

FIRST ROUND

(Elimination round)

Monday, May 22

No. 1 St. Charles 6, No. 8 Lake City 1

No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah 5, No. 5 Lewiston-Altura 3

No. 2 Winona Cotter 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

No. 6 Caledonia 4, Chatfield 0

No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, No. 8 GMLOK 1

No. 5 Blooming Prairie 6, No. 4 Pine Island 5

No. 2 Cannon Falls 18, No. 7 Triton 0

No. 3 Dover-Eyota 6, No. 6 Lourdes 5

SECOND ROUND

(Start of double elimination)

Tuesday, May 23

All times 5 p.m.

La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles

Caledonia at Winona Cotter

Blooming Prairie at Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Dover-Eyota at Cannon Falls

SECTION 1AAA

FIRST ROUND

(Elimination round)

All times 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

At highest seed

No. 1 Winona, bye

No. 5 Stewartville at No. 4 Faribault

No. 7 Austin at No. 2 Byron

No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville

SECOND ROUND

(Start of double elimination)

Tuesday, May 23

All times 3:30 p.m.

At Austin Todd Park

Faribault/Stewartville winner vs. Winona

Byron/Austin winner vs. Kasson-Mantorville/Red Wing winner

SECTION 1AAAA

FIRST ROUND

(Elimination round)

All times 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

At highest seed

No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Farmington

No. 5 Lakeville North at No. 4 Northfield

No. 7 Mayo at No. 2 Owatonna

No. 6 Century at No. 3 Lakeville South

SECOND ROUND

(Start of double elimination)

Tuesday, May 23

All times 3:30 p.m.

At Austin Todd Park

Lakeville North/Northfield winner vs. Farmington/JM winner

Owatonna/Mayo winner vs. Lakeville South/Century winner

By Staff reports
