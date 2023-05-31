Section 1 softball results

Section 1AAA

Winona 5, Byron 3

AUSTIN — Makayla Steffes was great in the circle and at the plate as the top-seeded Winhawks defeated No. 2 Byron.

Steffes picked up the win, allowing two runs on two hits in six innings. She was also 2-for-4 with pair of RBIs, a double and a stolen base to lead the Winona offense. The Winhawks also saw Mackenzi Simmons go 3-for-3 and Ava Hamsund also picked up multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Hamsund also picked up the save in the circle.