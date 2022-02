Section 1 team wrestling tournament schedules: Chatfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield earn No. 1 seeds

SECTION 1AAA

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Quarterfinals

(At Northfield H.S.)

No. 8 Winona (0-11) vs. No. 1 Northfield (23-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Austin (8-17-1) vs. No. 4 Owatonna (11-12), 6 p.m.

(At Mayo H.S.)

No. 6 Century (5-19) vs. No. 3 Faribault (15-11), 6 p.m.

No. 7 John Marshall vs. No. 2 Mayo (18-7), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

(At Northfield)

Winona/Northfield winner vs. Austin/Owatonna winner, 7:45 p.m.

(At Mayo H.S.)

Century/Faribault winner vs. Mayo/JM winner, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Championship

(At Mayo Civic Center Arena)

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

At Kasson-Mantorville H.S.

First Round

No. 8 P-E-M (15-12) vs. No. 9 Stewartville (6-12), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville (23-1), bye)

Quarterfinals

Stewartville/P-E-M winner vs. K-M, 7:45 p.m.

At Lake City H.S.

First round

No. 5 L-A/R-P (14-11) vs. No. 12 La Crescent (2-11), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Lake City (17-7), bye

Quarterfinals

LARP/La Crescent winner vs. Lake City, 7:45 p.m.

At Albert Lea Area H.S.

First Round

No. 6 Byron/Lourdes (9-12) vs. No. 11 Pine Island (2-14), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Albert Lea Area (23-6), bye

Quarterfinals

P.I./BL winner vs. Albert Lea, 7:45 p.m.

At Zumbrota-Mazeppa

First Round

No. 7 Cannon Falls (18-12) vs. No. 10 Waseca (4-14), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-3), bye

Quarterfinals

C.F./Waseca winner vs. Z-M, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

At Mayo Civic Center Arena

Semifinals

K-M/Stew/PEM winner vs. LARP/LaC/L.C. winner, noon

A.L./P.I./Byron winner vs. C.F./Waseca/Z-M winner, noon

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1A

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

At Chatfield H.S.

First Round

No. 8 FCLMC (10-10) vs. No. 9 Triton (4-16), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Chatfield (13-1), bye

Quarterfinals

FCLMC/Triton winner vs. Chatfield, 7:45 p.m.

At Kenyon-Wanamingo H.S.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Caledonia/Houston (16-7) at No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo (22-8), 6 p.m.

At Dover-Eyota H.S.

No. 6 GMLOS (12-12) at No. 3 Dover-Eyota (16-8), 6 p.m.

At Goodhue H.S.

First Round

No. 10 Wabasha-Kellogg (0-15) vs. No. 7 St. Charles (10-11), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Goodhue (24-4), bye

Quarterfinals

W-K/S.C. winner vs. Goodhue, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

At Mayo Civic Center Arena

Semifinals

Chat/Triton/FCLMC winner vs. C-H/K-W winner, noon

D-E/GMLOS winner vs. S.C./W-K/Goodhue winner, noon

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.