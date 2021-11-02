Section 1 volleyball semifinals feature some of state's best teams

The Section 1 volleyball playoffs are down to the final four in each class.

Championship matches in Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA are set for Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.

But teams still need to earn their way into those matches. That “earning” will begin Wednesday night, with the Section 1AAA and 1AAAA semifinals:

Century at Lakeville North

What: Section 1AAAA semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Records: No. 4 seed Century 20-9, No. 1 seed North 19-10

WHAT TO KNOW

• Fast workers: Century has not played a five-set match all season. North, ranked No. 7 in the state, has played just two and is 1-1 in those matches. Fifteen of North’s 19 wins have come by sweep, including a 2-0 sweep against Century in a best-of-three match in the Lakeville North Invitational on Oct. 15. Century has also won 15 times by sweep.

• Balance is key: Century has been tough to beat this year when its depth has shown through, such as last Friday’s 3-1 section quarterfinal win against fifth-seeded Lakeville South. In that match, Century was led by Paige Decker (10 kills), while Elise Jensen and Mac Swanson had nine kills each. Setter Megan Lund was also outstanding, with 38 assists and 21 digs.

Northfield at Mayo

What: Section 1AAAA semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Records: No. 3 seed Northfield 22-7, No. 2 seed Mayo 19-9

WHAT TO KNOW

ADVERTISEMENT

• An anticipated rematch: Mayo rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Northfield 3-2 during the regular season (including a nail-biting 17-15 finish in the decisive fifth set). While that victory didn’t clinch the Big Nine Conference title for Mayo, it was effectively for the conference championship. Mayo went on to win the Big Nine, with a perfect 11-0 mark. Northfield finished just behind the Spartans, at 10-1.

• Final countdown: Mayo is looking for its first trip to the section championship match since 2015, when it beat Lakeville South 3-2 to qualify for the state tournament. Northfield was last in the section final in 2017, when it lost to Lakeville North 3-0. Though the Raiders have won a total of 114 matches over the past five seasons, they’re still looking for their first trip to state. They were 12-0 a year ago when the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faribault at Kasson-Mantorville

What: Section 1AAA semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Records: No. 5 seed Faribault 12-15; No. 1 seed K-M 26-3

WHAT TO KNOW

• Coming on strong: Faribault may be three wins under .500, but the Falcons are playing well late in the season. They went 2-2 in the Blaine Invitational on Oct. 2, beating Class AAAA teams Osseo and Rosemount. Overall, Faribault has won three of its past four matches, including a 3-1 win on the road last week against fourth-seeded Red Wing in the section quarterfinals.

• State in sight: Kasson-Mantorville is looking to get back to state for the first time since 2018, the last of a stretch when the KoMets qualified in three consecutive seasons. K-M is ranked No. 2 in the state and seeded No. 1 in the section playoffs thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win at No. 3-ranked and No. 2-seeded Stewartville on Oct. 12. K-M’s only losses this year have come against Southwest Christian (ranked No. 1 in Class AA), Shakopee (No. 5 in AAAA) and Cannon Falls (No. 3 in AA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron at Stewartville

What: Section 1AAA semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Records: No. 3 seed Byron 25-5, No. 2 seed Stewartville 24-4

WHAT TO KNOW

• The best of the best: Section 1 has earned a lot of respect around the state, and the top teams in Section 1AAA prove that. Top-seeded K-M is ranked No. 2 in the most recent state poll. The teams in this semifinal matchup are right on K-M’s heels: Stewartville is ranked No. 3, Byron is ranked No. 4. Three of Stewartville’s four losses have come against ranked teams, as have four of Byron’s five losses. Stewartville beat Byron 3-1 in their only regular-season meeting, but that was way back on Aug. 31, the second match of the season for both teams.

• Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’: Byron and Stewartville are both red-hot entering the section semifinals. Byron has won 10 of its past 11 matches and has lost a total of just four sets in those matches. Stewartville has won eight of its past 10, losing just five sets in that stretch. The Tigers' two losses in that span came against Champlin Park and Lakeville North, the Nos. 6- and 7-ranked teams in the state in Class AAAA.