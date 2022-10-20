SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, October 20

Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1A, 1AA volleyball pairings: Faribault BA, Zumbrota-Mazeppa draw No. 1 seeds

Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa cheers after winning a set during a volleyball game against Stewartville on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 20, 2022 10:54 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1A

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 24

No. 17 Southland at No. 16 Kingsland, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Schaeffer Academy at No. 15 Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Lyle/Pacelli at No. 14 LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, Oct. 27

(All matches at 7 p.m.)

Kingsland/Southland winner at No. 1 Faribault BA

No. 9 Randolph at No. 8 Rushford-Peterson

No. 13 Houston at No. 4 Spring Grove

No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 5 Fillmore Central

G-E/Schaeffer winner at No. 2 Mabel-Canton

No. 10 Grand Meadow at No. 7 Alden-Conger

L-O/L/P winner at No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo

No. 11 Lanesboro at No. 6 Hayfield

QUARTERFINALS

Monday, Oct. 31

At Mayo Civic Center

Faribault BA/Kingsland/Southland winner vs. R-P/Randolph winner, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove/Houston winner vs. Fillmore Central/W-K winner, 7:30 p.m.

Mabel-Canton/G-E/Schaeffer winner vs. Alden-Conger/Grand Meadow winner, 6 p.m.

K-W/L-O/L/P winner vs. Hayfield/Lanesboro winner, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 3

At Mayo Civic Center

Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 5

At Mayo Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

SECTION 1AA

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 24

No. 17 Dover-Eyota at No. 16 Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, Oct. 27

(All matches at 7 p.m.)

L-A/D-E winner at No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa

No. 9 Blooming Prairie at No. 8 Medford

No. 13 Lourdes at No. 4 Caledonia

No. 12 Triton at No. 5 Goodhue

No. 15 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 2 Cannon Falls

No. 10 Pine Island at No. 7 Winona Cotter

No. 14 St. Charles at No. 3 Chatfield

No. 11 Lake City at No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At Mayo Civic Center

Z-M/L-A/D-E winner vs. Medford/Blooming Prairie winner, 6 p.m.

Caledonia/Lourdes winner Goodhue/Triton winner, 6 p.m.

Cannon Falls/P-E-M winner vs. Cotter/Pine Island winner, 7:30 p.m.

Chatfield/St. Charles winner vs. La Crescent-Hokah/Lake City winner, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 3

At Mayo Civic Center

Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 5

At Mayo Civic Center

Semifinal winners, noon

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
