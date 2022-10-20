Section 1A, 1AA volleyball pairings: Faribault BA, Zumbrota-Mazeppa draw No. 1 seeds
SECTION 1A
FIRST ROUND
Monday, Oct. 24
No. 17 Southland at No. 16 Kingsland, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Schaeffer Academy at No. 15 Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Lyle/Pacelli at No. 14 LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, Oct. 27
(All matches at 7 p.m.)
Kingsland/Southland winner at No. 1 Faribault BA
No. 9 Randolph at No. 8 Rushford-Peterson
No. 13 Houston at No. 4 Spring Grove
No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 5 Fillmore Central
G-E/Schaeffer winner at No. 2 Mabel-Canton
No. 10 Grand Meadow at No. 7 Alden-Conger
L-O/L/P winner at No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo
No. 11 Lanesboro at No. 6 Hayfield
QUARTERFINALS
Monday, Oct. 31
At Mayo Civic Center
Faribault BA/Kingsland/Southland winner vs. R-P/Randolph winner, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove/Houston winner vs. Fillmore Central/W-K winner, 7:30 p.m.
Mabel-Canton/G-E/Schaeffer winner vs. Alden-Conger/Grand Meadow winner, 6 p.m.
K-W/L-O/L/P winner vs. Hayfield/Lanesboro winner, 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 3
At Mayo Civic Center
Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Nov. 5
At Mayo Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
SECTION 1AA
FIRST ROUND
Monday, Oct. 24
No. 17 Dover-Eyota at No. 16 Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, Oct. 27
(All matches at 7 p.m.)
L-A/D-E winner at No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa
No. 9 Blooming Prairie at No. 8 Medford
No. 13 Lourdes at No. 4 Caledonia
No. 12 Triton at No. 5 Goodhue
No. 15 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 2 Cannon Falls
No. 10 Pine Island at No. 7 Winona Cotter
No. 14 St. Charles at No. 3 Chatfield
No. 11 Lake City at No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Nov. 1
At Mayo Civic Center
Z-M/L-A/D-E winner vs. Medford/Blooming Prairie winner, 6 p.m.
Caledonia/Lourdes winner Goodhue/Triton winner, 6 p.m.
Cannon Falls/P-E-M winner vs. Cotter/Pine Island winner, 7:30 p.m.
Chatfield/St. Charles winner vs. La Crescent-Hokah/Lake City winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 3
At Mayo Civic Center
Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Nov. 5
At Mayo Civic Center
Semifinal winners, noon