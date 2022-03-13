Section 1A basketball: Goodhue punches its ticket to Section 1A championship with overtime thriller

As soon as the ball left Malachi Bunke's hand, it felt like it was in the air for an eternity.

A great game, between two great opponents in No. 2 Rushford-Peterson and No. 3 Goodhue came down to one last shot from the hand of the Trojans' senior as the clock began to wind down on someone's season.

Yet, unfortunately, there has to be a winner and a loser.

Bunke's shot clanged off the front of the rim, sending the Wildcats into a frenzy and giving them a chance to play for a trip to state as Goodhue hung on in a 44-42 overtime thriller in a Section 1A semifinal on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

The Wildcats (23-6) will now play defending Class A state champion Hayfield (28-2) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Arena. The Trojans (22-5), who were the last Class A team to beat Hayfield, sees its season come to a close.

"Both teams played their hearts out," R-P coach Chris Drinkall said. "As a high school coach and a high school fan, you got your money's worth tonight. Both teams played outstanding. You never want to be on the short end but it was a great atmosphere. Just a great high school basketball game."

For Goodhue coach Matt Halverson, who is a Rushford native and a graduate of R-P, it was a bitter-sweet feeling.

"It's different going against your alma-mater," Halverson said. "I still have family down there, so I don't particulary enjoy it. I mean, I'm glad that we survived and advanced, but there's a lot of good people in Rushford and that's my hometown. I have nothing but good things to say about them. And also the job that Chris is doing, taking over for (Tom) Vix."

The game was billed as one that would require a hardhat and a lunch pail, especially with standout big men in Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik and Rushford-Peterson's Justin Ruberg going at it.

It didn't disappoint.

Wojcik and Ruberg collided frequently and often in the post, delivering on the matchup people wanted to see.

"They went at it all night long," Drinkall said. "They'll both need some ice and will be sore tomorrow."

Yet, it was Wojcik that won this round.

The senior was terrific, willing the Goodhue offense at times en route to a game-high 25 points thanks to an array of post moves.

"The first game, he was all sorts of jacked up," Halverson said of Wojcik. "He never played in the Auditorium. COVID gave us two years off from being here. I talked to him after the game on Wednesday and I talked to him in the pregame today. I told him, 'This is still the same game you have been playing since you were a little kid. You're a great player, go play great tonight.'"

Wojcik scored 10 of the Wildcats' final 14 points, including the game-tying bucket with 23.5 seconds left.

"I like playing guys bigger than me," Wojcik said. "I can just back down in the paint. (Lyle/Pacelli's) Buay (Koak) last game was so much harder to score against."

Perhaps what was even most impressive from Wojcik, was his defense.

He held Ruberg to just 13 points and zero in the final eight minutes of the game — a stretch that included overtime.

Overall, it was a great defensive effort from the Wildcats.

"We were all over tonight," Wojcik said. "They hit a couple of tough 3's but we would just come back and get a bucket then get a stop. We stayed consistent all game."

Yet, the guard play of the Trojans gave them a shot to win it.

Dawson Bunke canned three 3-pointers in the second half and Grady Hengel was a menace throughout. After Goodhue took a 26-22 lead with about 12 minutes left in second half, Hengel and Bunke would score 15 of the Trojans next 17 points to put R-P back out in front 37-36 with over two minutes left.

Rushford-Peterson's Grady Hengel brings the ball up the court during a Section 1A semifinal on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Yet, it was the senior Andrew Hoiness that put the Trojans up late.

The cross country standout canned his second triple of the game after good ball movement found him open on the left wing to put the Trojans up 40-38 with over 40 seconds left.

"We got a little bit nervous, but we had to keep a level head," Wojcik said.

They did just that, thanks to Wojcik, who received a great pass from Will Opsahl, before finishing through contact to tie it.

R-P had a chance for the win, but Dawson Bunke's off-balanced 3-pointer went off the rim to send it into overtime tied at 40.

That's where the Wildcats seemed to take control, taking a 44-40 lead after a bucket from Wojcik with over two minutes left. But, Goodhue went 0-for-3 from the free throw line, including missing the front end of the 1-and-1 twice in the final 70 seconds up two.

It gave the Trojans life.

With over 40 seconds left, they held for the last shot.

The goal was to set up a pick-and-roll with Ruberg and Hengel, but good defense thwarted that. R-P still got a decent look as the ball found its way back to Malachi Bunke in the corner, but it was still a tough shot. And unfortunately for the Trojans, it wasn't meant to be.

"It didn't work out the way we wanted, but we still got a decent shot," Drinkall said.

The Wildcats will now look to punch the program's fifth overall state trip and first since 2017 when they take on No. 1 Hayfield.

It should be a good one.

"We have got to close out on shooters," Wojcik said. "We have to play hard, rebound. We have to come in thinking we can beat them."

Goodhue 44, Rushford-Peterson 42 (OT)

R-P (42)

Malachi Bunke 6 P, 2 3-PT; Grady Hengel 8 P; Andrew Hoiness 6 P, 2 3-PT; Dawson Bunke 9 P, 3 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 13 P.

GOODHUE (44)

Will Opsahl 6 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 2 P; Adam Poncelet 9 P; Gavin Schafer 2 P; Dayne Wojcik 25 P.

Halftime: RP 17, G 17.

Free throws: RP 7-7, G 4-7.

Three-point goals: RP 7, G 2.