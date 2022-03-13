Section 1A basketball: Stout defense, timely shots sends Hayfield back into Section 1A championship

The theme in practice for the Hayfield High School boys basketball team leading up to their Section 1A semifinal against Spring Grove was simple: Be prepared to defend and do not get lulled to sleep.

Against the Lions, that's not necessarily any easy thing to do.

With their patented swing offense, SG is more than comfortable with holding the ball, before slipping backdoor cuts to ensure it gets the shot it wants.

Yet, the Vikings were more than prepared.

"You'd just have to stay focused," senior standout Isaac Matti said. "We'd practice that all week or our (scout) team did. It'd be a long possession. Sometimes two minutes. It's just annoying, but I mean it's a grind. You have to stay focused. We knew that coming in and were ready."

The work they did on the practice court translated to Saturday, as the Vikings were stout all game-long. Combining that with timely shots in the second half, the defending Class A champions walked away with a 54-40 victory over the No. 5 Lions in a Section 1A semifinal at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

The No. 1 Vikings (28-2) will now face the winner No. 2 Rushford-Peterson/No. 3 Goodhue — which tips off at 6:30 p.m. — in the Section 1A championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It was a grind for both teams in the first half as Hayfield and Spring Grove had a hard time taking care of the ball.

Yet, the Vikings eventually found the weak spot of the Lions' 3-2/1-2-2 zone, utilizing high- and low-post action to locate 6-foot-4 sophomore Zander Jacobson.

The young, big man was the difference-maker at times in the first half, pouring in six straight points as part of an 11-2 run to turn a two-point lead into a 24-13 advantage late in the first half. He had eight of his 12 points in the first half after getting saddled with foul trouble in the second half.

"Zander came up with some big baskets when we needed it," Pack said. "Unfortunately, had a little foul trouble. He's just a sophomore and in a big game like this. Hopefully he learned because we are not deep and we need him on the floor."

Yet, Spring Grove received life after the Vikings didn't score in the final three minutes and 30 seconds of the first half. The Lions were able to trim it to 24-17 heading into the half.

Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde talks with his team during a timeout in the second half of a Section 1A semifinal at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Vikings came out of the half with five quick points, but that's when Elijah Solum responded.

The sophomore did his best to keep SG in it, answering with five straight of his own as part of his team-best 13 points to cut it back down to seven.

But that was as close as the Lions would get.

The Hayfield defense proved too tough, limiting dribble-drive opportunities and keeping the Lions out of the lane.

It resulted in tough jump shots for Spring Grove.

"We focused all week on making them make tough two's," Pack said. "Also, not give them any slips to the basket. They kind of feast on lulling you to sleep and then getting one. But our guys really executed today."

And after a turnover-filled first half, the fluidity of the Vikings offense returned.

Matti and Fritcher took over, scoring 16 of Hayfield's 18 points during a stretch that saw them put the lead back up to double-digits at 50-38 to put the game away. Matti finished with a game-high 21 points, while Fritcher added nine. The University of Minnesota baseball recruit also joined the 1,000 point career scoring club as well.

"I had some bad passes that first half, just hitting their arms and whatnot," Matti said. "We just had to use the ball fakes. Our coaches really emphasized that at halftime. That was the key just trying to get to that soft spot in the middle."

Hayfield's Isaac Matti dribbles against Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde during a Section 1A semifinal on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Now the Vikings will go for their second consecutive Section 1A championship.

"I told the guys, this is the toughest game we will have all year," Pack said. "Neither (Rushford-Peterson or Goodhue) has lost to a Class A school all year. We played some good teams and I think we are battle tested but this will be the biggest test we've had all year."