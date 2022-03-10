Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals: Rushford-Peterson slugs its way into semis

ROCHESTER — Like the good teams tend to do in March, the No. 2 seeded Rushford-Peterson High School basketball team relied on veteran leadership and stout defense to begin its postseason quest on Wednesday night.

Seniors Justin Ruberg and Malachi Bunke nearly outscored No. 7 Southland by themselves, combining for 40 points, while the Trojans stifled the Rebels all night en route to the 53-42 Section 1A quarterfinal victory at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

The Trojans (22-4) now play the winner of Goodhue/Lyle-Pacelli 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

"Very proud offensively and defensively tonight," R-P coach Chris Drinkall said. "We did a good job being patient against the zone and we talked about how we wanted to keep them under 50. If we did that, we figured we had a good chance of winning."

It took the Trojans a little bit to figure out the Rebels 3-2 zone as the Rebels led 15-14 with about 5:30 left in the first half. That's when the Trojans turned to Ruberg.

Utilizing high- and low-post action, Southland simply could not contain the more physical Ruberg.

The 6-foot-4 senior had his way around the basket, accounting for all 10 points in a 10-0 run to take a 24-15 lead. He had 16 of the Trojans' 24 first half points.

"You look really good as a coach with Justin on the floor," Drinkall said.

Ruberg would go on to finish with a game-high 22.

"The guards are the key," Ruberg said. "I just have to sit there and catch the ball after they dissect the defense. It makes me look really good."

It was those guards in the forms of Bunke and Grady Hengel that proved to be the difference in the second half, especially after Southland wittled the lead back down to 35-31 behind its veteran senior guards in Harrison Hanna and Eli Wolff. Bunke knocked down back-to-back triples, while Grady Hengel recorded seven straight points to put the Trojans back up 46-33 with 4:30 left.

"Those two are very important," Drinkall said. "Malachi being a senior and Grady has started since he was a freshman, so he's been around the block. I just think they are really looking to attack. They have done a good job."

Bunke finished with 18 — 13 of which came after halftime, while Hengel added seven. Those two combined with Andrew Hoiness to make life tough on Southland's talented backcourt of Hanna and Wolff. The two tallied 28 combined points with Wolff leading the way with 19.

R-P kept those two out of the lane and with that, the Southland offense sputtered. The Rebels scored just 11 points in the final 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

"Grady and Malachi, all year we have asked them to guard the best guy," Drinkall said. "You know Eli King. The guys in Plainview. We asked them all year to do that. They love that role. I was really proud of the relentless battle from those guys tonight."

Now the Trojans gear up for Saturday.

"We'll get back to work tomorrow," Drinkall said. "This section is always tough. You know it's going to be a grind."