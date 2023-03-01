Section 1A boys basketball tournament loaded with stellar teams

ROCHESTER — The Section 1A boys basketball field has been loaded the last few seasons but this year’s tournament may feature the greatest depth of talented teams in recent history.

As the tournament begins this week, a whopping 12 of the 19 teams in Section 1A have winning records with another right at .500.

“No doubt it’s the toughest section in the state right now,” Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde said.

The top of the section is stacked with four teams with 20-plus wins in No. 1 seed Goodhue (22-3), No. 2 Spring Grove (25-1), No. 3 Hayfield (21-6) and No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (21-5). All four are ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class A, led by Goodhue at No. 5.

“I feel like getting out of Section 1 is always tough,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said. “It’s almost like a mini state tournament. I think this year is very similar, maybe a little bit of a deeper field. Goodhue is obviously playing extremely well right now.”

Hayfield is the two-time defending state champion. The Vikings were the No. 3 seed in the section two years ago and they broke through to claim the Section 1A title before going on to win the state championship for the first time in school history.

Three play-in games in the 19-team section were held on Tuesday. The second round continues on Thursday with eight games on tap. Five of Thursday's eight contests will feature games in which both teams will have a winning record.

“I really feel those five through 12 (seeds), all with winning records, they all have a chance to upset someone,” Goodhue coach Matt Halverson said. “It’s just a very, very balanced field.”

Some good teams are going to fall in the round of 16, but there could also be some upsets along the way.

“The middle of the pack is dangerous, too,” Grinde said. “There are teams there that are playing really well, like Randolph and Fillmore Central. It’s going to be an interesting tournament.”

Besides the top four seeds, five other teams have at least 15 wins: No. 5 Fillmore Central (16-9), No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo (18-8), No. 9 Lanesboro (17-9), No. 10 Southland (15-10) and No. 11 Schaeffer Academy (16-10). No. 7 Randolph, No. 8 Rushford-Peterson and No. 12 Faribault Bethlehem Academy all have 14 wins.

“I can certainly see any of a handful of teams winning it if they get hot at the right time, which is what we’re hoping we can do again,” Pack said.

The top four seeds all have solid players at the top: Goodhue features Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet; Spring Grove has Elijah Solum and Caden Grinde; Hayfield has Isaac Matti and Ethan Pack; and Lyle/Pacelli has Buay Koak and Jake Truckenmiller. Matti and Koak are both 2,000-point scorers for their career.

Most teams have at least one or two top players so depth will be a big factor.

“Teams are often going to take away your best one and two (players) so oftentimes it’s those four, five and six guys that are going to win a game for you,” Halverson said.

Goodhue is battle-tested having played in the Hiawatha Valley League, where it faces Class AA and AAA teams virtually every game. The Wildcats also played other Class AA schools in non-conference play, as well as defeating Hayfield.

“I feel like it’s an advantage for us, but you still have to win and you still have to beat them the night you play them,” Halverson said. “It’s going to be super fun.”

The Wildcats are No. 1 in the state in Class A in the QRF rankings. Spring Grove is No. 7 and Hayfield in No. 8.

“If you’re going to beat them, you’re going to have to be willing to grind it out,” Grinde said of the Wildcats. “They just make people uncomfortable and you have to be willing to play that style of game and just be patient.”

Spring Grove’s lone loss was to Dawson-Boyd and the Lions beat No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli twice. The Lions have allowed a section-low 38.5 points per game and twice held the athletic L/P team in check.

Pack said defense is always a big factor. The top four seeds in the section all average holding teams to 50 points or less per game.

But some big shots along the way are also going to be important.

“Most games come down to shooting,” Pack said. “Fortunately for us the last two years we’ve gotten hot at the right time and shot the ball extremely well in the playoffs.”

And the key to winning this year’s Section 1A title?

“Survive and advance, that’s all there is to it,” Grinde said. “And obviously everyone has to stay healthy, and you have to have a little luck, too.”