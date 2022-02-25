Section 1A boys hockey: Northfield, New Prague set to meet in semifinals; Albert Lea rallies past La Crescent
A scoreboard of Thursday's Section 1A boys hockey playoff games.
NORTHFIELD — Eighth-seeded Red Wing hung with top-seeded Northfield for two periods, but the Raiders had too much firepower to hold off for a full 51 minutes.
Northfield scored four third-period goals to pull away for a 7-2 win in a Section One, Class A quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Robbie Tripp and Carson Ahern scored for the Wingers in the second period, and the score was tied 2-2 with less than four minutes remaining in the period. But Spencer Klotz — who had a hat trick and an assist — scored with 3:34 remaining in the period to put the Raiders up for good.
Dixon Ehlers stopped 51 shots — his seventh 50-save game of the season — in his final game as a Winger. Red Wing finishes the season 11-16-0, while Northfield (20-5-1) advances to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. section semifinal against New Prague, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
NORTHFIELD 7, RED WING 2
Red Wing 0-2-0 — 2
Northfield 1-2-4 — 7
Red Wing: Robbie Tripp 1 goal; Carson Ahern 1 goal; Tristen Peterson 1 assist; Logan Bryant 1 assist. Goalie: Dixon Ehlers 51 saves (58 shots).
Northfield: Gabriel Sawyer 1 assist; Ty Frank 1 goal, 1 assist; Matthew DeBuse 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 3 goals, 1 assist; Brayden Brakke 1 assist; Jake Geiger 1 goal; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 2 assists; Parker Vogt 1 goal; Cullen Merritt 1 assist; Cayden Monson 2 assists; Braden Olson 1 assist. Goalie: Keaton Walock 16 saves (18 shots).
• • • • •
NEW PRAGUE 7, FARIBAULT 1
NEW PRAGUE — Fourth-seeded New Prague scored three times in the first period and three more in the second to pull away for a 7-1 win against fifth-seeded Faribault on Thursday. Willy Seymour led the Trojans (9-15-2) with a hat trick and one assist.
New Prague plays at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Northfield in a Section 1A semifinal at the Rochester Recreation Center.
NEW PRAGUE 7, FARIBAULT 1
Faribault 0-1-0 — 1
New Prague 3-3-1 — 7
Faribault: Oliver Linnemann 1 goal. Goalie: Seamus O’Connor 29 saves (36 shots).
New Prague: Layton Kuehner 1 assist; Luke Portner 1 goal, 2 assists; Ryan Brinkhaus 1 assist; Max Hanzel 1 goal; Willy Seymour 3 goals, 1 assist; Kai Johnson 1 assist; Will Andersen 1 goal; John Schmidt 1 goal, 2 assists; Owen Wilkins 2 assists. Goalie: Carter Puente 19 saves (20 shots).
• • • • •
ALBERT LEA 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3
ALBERT LEA — Third-seeded Albert Lea rallied from a goal down to eke out a 4-3 win against sixth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday in a Section 1A quarterfinal.
The Tigers used a pair of goals in the final nine-and-a-half minutes to pull out the victory and advance to Saturday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against Rochester Lourdes at the Rochester Recreation Center.
La Crescent-Hokah (14-11-1) tied the score on a Wyatt Farrell goal with 31 seconds to play in the second period. Farrell scored again — his 49th of the season — 2:37 into the third for a 3-2 Lancers lead.
Logan Yehle kept the Lancers close throughout, making 43 stops.
Albert Lea responded, though, as Elijah Farris scored 7:24 into the third to tie it 3-3, then Jack Ladlie scored the game winner with 1:52 remaining.
ALBERT LEA 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3
La Crescent 0-2-1 — 3
Albert Lea 1-1-2 — 4
La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Logan DeBoer 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cody Hogan 1 goal; Liam Farrell 2 assists; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Yehle 43 saves (47 shots).
Albert Lea: Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 goal; Elijah Farris 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 assist; Grayson Heath 1 assist. Goalie: Tanner Nelson 28 saves (31 shots).