Section 1A boys hockey results for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND

Winona 5, Red Wing 0

WINONA — Michael Dubek recorded a 13-save shutout — his third of the season — backstopping No. 6-seeded Winona to a 5-0 win against No. 11 Red Wing in a Section 1A first-round boys hockey playoff game at Bud King Ice Arena on Tuesday.

Winona’s leading scorer, junior forward Teis Larsen, recorded a natural hat trick, opening the scoring with 36 seconds to go in the first period, then scoring 1:05 and 9:00 minutes into the second period. That gave his team a 3-0 lead and Red Wing (1-21-4) wasn’t able to generate any offense to get back into the game.

Aven Prodzinski and Maxwell Dalenberg added second-period goals to cap the scoring. Larsen’s third goal, Prodzinski’s goal and Dalenberg’s goal all came in a span of 93 seconds, all on a major power play.

Winona went 3-for-5 on the power play, while Red Wing was 0-for-5 as the teams combined for 15 penalties and 44 penalty minutes.

Winona (10-13-2 overall) advances to play at No. 3 seed Albert Lea at 7 p.m. Thursday, though that game time and date could change depending on the winter weather that is blanketing southeastern Minnesota this week.

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 1-4-0 — 5

No. 11 Red Wing: Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 34 saves (39 shots).