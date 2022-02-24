Section 1A boys swimming and diving results for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Colin White placed second for Winona in a pair of events during the preliminary round of the Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet on Wednesday at Rochester Recreation center.

White, a junior, was the runner-up both the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle.

The top eight swimmers and relays in each event earn a spot in Friday's championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 during each prelim event earned a spot in the consolation finals. During the finals, any swimmer that places in the top two or meets a pre-set time standard will earn a Class A state berth.

Winona had two other individuals place second during the prelims, Julius Hanson in the 200 individual medley and Brayden Coudron in the 100 butterfly. Coudron also earned a spot in the championship finals by placing fifth in the 50 freestyle.

Others earning spots in the championship finals for Winona were Elijah Vieth (seventh in the 200 freestyle), Jared Loos (seventh in the 200 IM) and Charlie Miller (eighth in the 100 freestyle).

The Winhawks also excelled in all three relays. They were second in both the 200 and 400 freestyle events and third in the 200 medley relay.

Austin and Red Wing both had three individuals reach the championship finals.

For Austin, Kenny Cabeen was first in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Winston Walkup was fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 backstroke while Joey Hilkin was eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Cabeen, Walkup and Hilkin also teamed with Matthew Grush to placed third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Red Wing freshman Ethan Irhke earned a spot in the championship finals in a pair of events. He was third in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 freestyle. Also earning individual spots in the championship finals for the Wingers were seniors Jacob Fleming (seventh in 100 backstroke) and Aidan O'Brien (eighth in 100 breaststroke).

The Section 1A swimming finals are at 6 p.m. Friday at Rochester Recreation Center. The diving prelims and finals are at 6 p.m. Thursday in Northfield with the top four finishers earning a state berth.