Section 1A football: Fillmore Central, R-P win nail-biters to reach section championship game

Fillmore Central 21, Faribault B.A. 16



HARMONY — Fillmore Central found itself trailing by two scores midway through the third period.

Then the Falcons' defense stiffened and its offense came to life.

Fillmore Central's Chase Christianson threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Corson late in the third quarter, then the duo connected again in the fourth quarter as the Falcons rallied for a 21-16 victory in a Section 1A semifinal game.

The victory lifts the second-seeded Falcons (9-1) into Friday's Section 1A championship game against top-seeded Rushford-Peterson (10-0). R-P is the only team to beat Fillmore Central this season, that coming by a 26-15 margin way back in Week 2 of the regular season, on Sept. 10 in Harmony.

Corson scored all three of the Falcons' touchdowns on Saturday. He got Fillmore Central on the board first, scoring on a 4-yard run in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Faribault B.A. (7-3) answered with a 17-yard passing TD from Elliott Viland to Aiden Tobin in the second. The 2-point conversion made it 8-7 Cardinals. FBA extended its lead to 16-7 in the third quarter on an 18-yard TD run by Brady Strodtman.

But that was all the Falcons' defense would surrender.

FBA managed 224 yards of total offense, including 151 on the ground.

Fillmore Central had 276 yards of offense. Christianson passed for 112, and Alec Sikkink led the rushing attack with 107 yards.

The Falcons now get another crack at R-P, the only team to score more than two TDs against Fillmore Central all season. The Falcons will go into Friday's section final allowing just 9.6 points per game.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 21, FARIBAULT B.A. 16

Faribault B.A. 0-8-8-0 — 16

Fillmore Central 0-7-8-6 — 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Rushford-Peterson 21, Randolph 14

RUSHFORD — Randolph used some creativity to tie the score at 14-14 with just 1:50 to play in a Section 1A semifinal game against Rushford-Peterson here Saturday night.

A hook-and-ladder play from 43 yards out tied the score and had nearly everyone thinking overtime was imminent.

Everyone except the R-P offense, that is.

The Trojans returned the ensuing kickoff to the Randolph 42-yard line and just more than a minute later, Malachi Bunke delivered a bomb to Grady Hengel for a 34-yard TD pass, giving the Trojans a dramatic 21-14 victory.

The winning score came with just 24 seconds remaining on the clock, and just one play after Bunke appeared to have thrown the go-ahead TD pass, only to have it called back because of a holding penalty.

Instead of going to OT, though, the Trojans did what they've done all year — find a way to make a big play when they need one most.

R-P will take a perfect 10-0 record into Friday's section final against Fillmore Central.

The Trojans finished Saturday's game with 276 yards of total offense, including 205 passing and three TD passes by Bunke. Hengel (team-best 63 yards receiving), Aaron Prinsen and Alex Ronnenberg all had one TD each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Randolph finished with 270 yards, including 251 passing from QB Jacob Weckop. Nathan Weckop caught eight balls for 137 yards and JJ Root caught 10 passes for 99 yards and both of the Rockets' TDs.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON 21, RANDOLPH 14

Randolph 0-8-0-6 — 14

Rush.-Pete. 0-7-7-7 — 21