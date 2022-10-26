SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1A football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 09:39 PM
Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson bounced back from just its second loss of the season in a big way.

The Trojans, seeded third in the Section 1A playoffs, scored twice in the first quarter, then tacked on three more second-quarter touchdowns to build a 34-0 halftime lead.

After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday by Faribault B.A. in a tight 20-13 game, the Trojans (7-2) left little doubt that they are back on track, scoring early and often against the Vikings (3-6).

Hayfield entered the game with some confidence; the Vikings went 3-1 in the second half of the regular season, after an 0-4 start that included a 35-13 loss to R-P.

R-P quarterback Grady Hengel had a hand in the first three TDs of the game. He ran for one and threw scoring passes of 12 yards (to Dawson Bunke) and 15 yards (to Sampson Wilkemeyer) for a 21-0 lead. Wilkemeyer then caught another TD pass, from Riley Tesch, in the second quarter. Dalton Hoel capped the first half by returning an interception 43 yards for a score.

Jonah Bunke (52-yard rush) scored the final points for the Trojans early in the second half.

Hayfield’s lone score came later in the third quarter on a 22-yard pass from Ethan Pack to Cole Selk. Pack passed for 92 yards and a TD in the game, while Selk led the team with 43 receiving yards.

R-P was led by Hengel, who had 125 yards passing and two TDs, and he ran for 71 yards and a TD. Wilkemeyer had 123 yards receiving — including 103 yards after the catch — on four catches.

R-P will play either Kingsland or Faribault B.A. on Saturday in the section semifinals.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON 41, HAYFIELD 6

Hayfield 0-0-6-0 — 6

Rushford-Pete. 13-21-7-0 — 41

Related Topics: FOOTBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
