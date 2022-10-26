Section 1A football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson bounced back from just its second loss of the season in a big way.

The Trojans, seeded third in the Section 1A playoffs, scored twice in the first quarter, then tacked on three more second-quarter touchdowns to build a 34-0 halftime lead.

After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday by Faribault B.A. in a tight 20-13 game, the Trojans (7-2) left little doubt that they are back on track, scoring early and often against the Vikings (3-6).

Hayfield entered the game with some confidence; the Vikings went 3-1 in the second half of the regular season, after an 0-4 start that included a 35-13 loss to R-P.

R-P quarterback Grady Hengel had a hand in the first three TDs of the game. He ran for one and threw scoring passes of 12 yards (to Dawson Bunke) and 15 yards (to Sampson Wilkemeyer) for a 21-0 lead. Wilkemeyer then caught another TD pass, from Riley Tesch, in the second quarter. Dalton Hoel capped the first half by returning an interception 43 yards for a score.

Jonah Bunke (52-yard rush) scored the final points for the Trojans early in the second half.

Hayfield’s lone score came later in the third quarter on a 22-yard pass from Ethan Pack to Cole Selk. Pack passed for 92 yards and a TD in the game, while Selk led the team with 43 receiving yards.

R-P was led by Hengel, who had 125 yards passing and two TDs, and he ran for 71 yards and a TD. Wilkemeyer had 123 yards receiving — including 103 yards after the catch — on four catches.

R-P will play either Kingsland or Faribault B.A. on Saturday in the section semifinals.

