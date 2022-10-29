SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Section 1A football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 05:44 PM
Fillmore Central 49, Randolph 20

HARMONY — Dillon O’Connor threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and Fillmore Central used a balanced ground attack as No. 1 Fillmore Central topped No. 4 Randolph 49-20.

Fillmore Central (10-0), ranked No. 2 in the state, had five players rushed for between 44 and 73 yards. Bryce Corson rushed for 50 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns for the Falcons. Chase Christianson had a 73-yard TD run on his only carry. Kyle Daniels rushed for 49 yards, Noah Rothering ran for 47 and Jake Fishbaugher gained 44.

Christianson also caught a touchdown pass and had three catches for 84 yards. Corson had two catches for 58 yards. The Falcons finished with 270 yards passing and 166 rushing.

Randolph was popped a pair of long TD runs and gained 269 yards on the ground. Collin Otto rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, one from 82 yards out. Charles Gustafson rushed for 133 yards, including an 80-yard TD. The Rockets (5-5) were held to 14 yards passing.

Faribault B.A. 42, Rushford-Peterson 20

FARIBAULT — Faribault Bethlehem Academy, the No. 2 seed, had five rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 win over No. Rushford-Peterson.

Bo Bokman rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals. Oliver Linnemann rushed for 81 yards and two scores. Linnemann also caught four passes for 101 yards and a TD. The Cardinals had 216 yards rushing as a team.

Elliot Viland threw for 187 yards and one touchdown for B.A. He was 10-for-20 passing.

Grady Hengel and Riley Tesch both threw a TD pass for R-P. Hengel was 5-for-13 passing for 64 yards while Tesch was 3-for-9 for 54 yards. Hengel also led the Trojans with 62 yards rushing.

Dalton Hoel had three catches for 41 yards and a TD for R-P while Sampson Wilkemeyer had two grabs for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans, who finish 7-3, had 128 yards passing and 82 rushing.

The Cardinals (8-2) will face No. 1 Fillmore Central in the section title game.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
