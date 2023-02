Section 1A girls basketball pairings: Hayfield, Grand Meadow draw top seeds

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A EAST

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(At higher seeds)

No. 17 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Feb. 23

(At higher seeds)

L/AP/LeRoy-Ostrander winner at No. 1 Hayfield, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Houston at No. 8 Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Southland at No. 4 Lanesboro, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Spring Grove at No. 5 Kingsland, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(At Mayo Civic Center)

Fillmore Central/Houston winner vs. Hayfield/L/AP/LeRoy-Ostrander winner, 6 p.m.

Lanesboro/Southland winner vs. Kingsland/Spring Grove winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 4

(At Mayo Civic Center)

Quarterfinals winners, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1A WEST

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, Feb. 21

(At higher seeds)

No. 18 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 15 Schaeffer Academy, 7 p.m.

No. 19 United South Central at No. 14 Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Feb. 23

(At higher seeds)

Schaeffer Academy/W-K winner at No. 2 Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Faribault Bethlehem Academy at No. 7 Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

M-C/USC winner at No. 3 Randolph, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Alden-Conger/G-E at No. 6 Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Monday, Feb. 27

(At Mayo Civic Center)

Grand Meadow/Schaeffer/W-K winner vs. K-W/FBA winner, 6 p.m.

Randolph/M-C/USC winner vs. R-P/ACGE winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 4

(At Mayo Civic Center)

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

SECTION 1A FINAL

Thursday, March 9

(At Mayo Civic Center)

Section 1A East winner vs. Section 1A West winner, 6 p.m.