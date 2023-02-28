99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Section 1A girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 08:37 PM

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Grand Meadow 63, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 30

ROCHESTER — Grand Meadow junior center Lexy Foster scored 27 points and the No. 2-seeded Superlarks blew past No. 10 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy 63-30 at Mayo Civic Center.

Grand Meadow, ranked seventh in Class A, led 28-19 before taking off after that. The Superlarks hit 13 of 16 free throws in the contest.

Sydney Cotten added 14 points and hit four 3-pointers for Grand Meadow, which improved to 26-2.

Grand Meadow next plays the winner between No. 3 Randolph and No. 6 Rushford-Peterson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in the section semifinals.

Grand Meadow 63, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 30
N0. 10 FARIBAULT BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (30)
Anna Cohen 9 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Tobin 1 P; Reagan Kangas 2 P; Kate Trump 2 P; Josie Rose 2 P; Undsay Hanson 14 P.
No. 2 GRAND MEADOW (63)
Lauren Queensland 6 P; Sydney Cotten 14 P, 4 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 6 P; Gracie Foster 2 P; Rebeca Hoffman 8 P; Lexy Foster 27 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: GM 28, FBA 19.
Free throws: FB 1-6, GM 13-16.
Three-point goals: FBA 1, GM 8.

