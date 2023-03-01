99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section 1A girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

By Staff reports
February 28, 2023 08:20 PM

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Hayfield 54, Fillmore Central 46

ROCHESTER — No. 1-seed and No. 4-ranked Hayfield didn’t have an easy time of it in the Section 1A quarterfinals against No. 8 seed Fillmore Central, but it emerged with a 54-46 win at Mayo Civic Center.

The Vikings led just 27-25 at halftime.

Kristen Watson had 20 points for the Vikings and teammate Natalie Beaver had 18.

Hayfield, which has now won 10 straight games, won this one at the free-throw line where it outscored Fillmore Central 14-4. Still, the Vikings were just 14-for-29 from there, while Fillmore Central was 4-8.

Fillmore Central was pace by Abby Bothun with 15 points. Alyssa Britton had 12 and Madison Simon 11.

Hayfield (26-3) next plays the Lanesboro/Kingsland winner at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. Fillmore Central finishes 12-16.

Hayfield 54, Fillmore Central 46
No. 8 FILLMORE CENTRAL (46)
Madison Simon 11 P; Abby Bothun 15 P; Kammry Broadwater 4 P; Alyssa Britton 12 P; Regan Hanson 4 P.
No. 1 HAYFIELD (54)
Kristen Watson 20 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 5 P; Jojo Tempel 4 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Hansen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 18 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 27, FC 25.
Free throws: FC 4-8, HAY 14-29.
Three-point goals: FC 0, HAY 6.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
