SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Section 1A gymnastics: Byron clinches first state appearance since 1991

Led by Amber Roble and Lydia Evans, the Bears recorded a season-high score of 139.625 to punch their ticket to next weekend's state tournament.

2E5A8331 (2).JPG
Byron's Amber Roble performs her floor routine during the Section 1A meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
February 12, 2022 08:09 PM
Share

WINONA — The Byron gymnastics team knew they had the pieces for a special season this year.

On Saturday, those pieces all came together to make a little history at the Section 1A Championships.

The Bears captured the Section 1A title with their highest score of the season of 139.625 to punch their ticket to the program's first state meet since 1991 and third overall appearance.

Byron edged Winona (137.625) as well as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (137.150), which had won the last four Section 1A titles.

"We knew Winona was tough and Pine Island is always ready to go during this time of year," coach Charro Coleman said. "We knew we had to have a good meet in order to make it happen. ... We put it all together today and had our biggest score on the season at the perfect time."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears also finished with a season-high on the vault (36.275) and the beam (34.150), thanks in part to Amber Roble.

Last year's MSHSL state Class A runner-up on beam was stellar throughout the afternoon, delivering a 9.2 on the beam in Byron's first event to defend her Section 1A title from last year. Roble was the only gymnast to finish with a final score in the nines in the event.

The junior then recorded a season-best 9.4 to place first on the vault — an event that she had just recorded a 7.9 at the previous week's Southeast Minnesota Conference Championships.

Section 1A gymnastics
Byron's Amber Roble flies through the air during the vault, while Byron coach Charro Coleman (left) braces to help if needed at the Section 1A Championships Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I knew that I needed a good vault to be able to go all-around," Roble said. "Last week, it didn't go my way. So I worked really hard at practice and I came out and did it today."

Also Read
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Section 1A Gymnastics: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Nisbit fights through injury to win all-around title
WINONA — Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior gymnast Isabella Nisbit would be the first to tell you that even she was surprised with her performance at Saturday's Section 1A Championships.
February 12, 2022 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Byron girl wrestlers
Prep
High School Wrestling Focus: Top standouts and power rankings as the regular season wraps up
Tournament time is just around the corner, less than a week away for high school wrestling teams in southeastern Minnesota.
February 11, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Fight the stigma.jfif
Prep
High School Boys Basketball Focus: Kasson-Mantorville's Fight the Stigma Shootout a success
The seventh edition of the high school boys basketball focus. Five standouts, power rankings, top plays and upcoming games to watch.
February 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Roble had her heart set on an all-around title, but a couple of extra steps in her floor routine saw her step out of bounds, costing her valuable points to finish with a 9.0. She would place second to PI/ZM's Isabella Nisbit in the A-A by a margin of .075.

"0.075 — I stepped out of bounce one time," Roble said with a laugh.

But her second place finish still qualifies her for the all-around at state for the second consecutive year.

Yet, she isn't the only Byron gymnast that will be competing individually at the Class A state meet as Roble will be accompanied by Lydia Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented sophomore was key as well for Byron on the vault, placing second (9.275) before finishing seventh on the bars (8.1) and third on her floor routine (9.350). She tied for third on beam (8.950), but lost the tiebreaker to Austin's Hannah Fritz.

Section 1A Gymnastics
Byron's Lydia Evans performs on the uneven bars during the Section 1A Championship Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I'm just so excited to go to state this year," Evans said. "That's what I was hoping for."

The Bears also received boosts from freshman Ella Ott, junior Avery Basile and senior Olivia Yennie.

Ott delivered top-10 performances on the bars (8.15) and beam (8.500), while Basile placed eighth on bars (8.3) and 10th on her floor routine (8.975). Yennie tied for 10th on the vault with an 8.800.

"We really pulled it together when we needed it," Roble said.

Next stop for the Bears is Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the Class A state meet, which kicks off Feb. 18.

"We are going to go up there and enjoy it," Coleman said. "Be ready to compete but enjoy it. Hopefully, it's not our last time and we can keep it going for a while now."

Link to full Section 1A Championship results

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS GYMNASTICSBYRONPINE ISLANDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAWINONA AREA
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 12, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports