Section 1A gymnastics: Byron clinches first state appearance since 1991

WINONA — The Byron gymnastics team knew they had the pieces for a special season this year.

On Saturday, those pieces all came together to make a little history at the Section 1A Championships.

The Bears captured the Section 1A title with their highest score of the season of 139.625 to punch their ticket to the program's first state meet since 1991 and third overall appearance.

Byron edged Winona (137.625) as well as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (137.150), which had won the last four Section 1A titles.

"We knew Winona was tough and Pine Island is always ready to go during this time of year," coach Charro Coleman said. "We knew we had to have a good meet in order to make it happen. ... We put it all together today and had our biggest score on the season at the perfect time."

The Bears also finished with a season-high on the vault (36.275) and the beam (34.150), thanks in part to Amber Roble.

Last year's MSHSL state Class A runner-up on beam was stellar throughout the afternoon, delivering a 9.2 on the beam in Byron's first event to defend her Section 1A title from last year. Roble was the only gymnast to finish with a final score in the nines in the event.

The junior then recorded a season-best 9.4 to place first on the vault — an event that she had just recorded a 7.9 at the previous week's Southeast Minnesota Conference Championships.

Byron's Amber Roble flies through the air during the vault, while Byron coach Charro Coleman (left) braces to help if needed at the Section 1A Championships Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I knew that I needed a good vault to be able to go all-around," Roble said. "Last week, it didn't go my way. So I worked really hard at practice and I came out and did it today."

Roble had her heart set on an all-around title, but a couple of extra steps in her floor routine saw her step out of bounds, costing her valuable points to finish with a 9.0. She would place second to PI/ZM's Isabella Nisbit in the A-A by a margin of .075.

"0.075 — I stepped out of bounce one time," Roble said with a laugh.

But her second place finish still qualifies her for the all-around at state for the second consecutive year.

Yet, she isn't the only Byron gymnast that will be competing individually at the Class A state meet as Roble will be accompanied by Lydia Evans.

The talented sophomore was key as well for Byron on the vault, placing second (9.275) before finishing seventh on the bars (8.1) and third on her floor routine (9.350). She tied for third on beam (8.950), but lost the tiebreaker to Austin's Hannah Fritz.

Byron's Lydia Evans performs on the uneven bars during the Section 1A Championship Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I'm just so excited to go to state this year," Evans said. "That's what I was hoping for."

The Bears also received boosts from freshman Ella Ott, junior Avery Basile and senior Olivia Yennie.

Ott delivered top-10 performances on the bars (8.15) and beam (8.500), while Basile placed eighth on bars (8.3) and 10th on her floor routine (8.975). Yennie tied for 10th on the vault with an 8.800.

"We really pulled it together when we needed it," Roble said.

Next stop for the Bears is Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the Class A state meet, which kicks off Feb. 18.

"We are going to go up there and enjoy it," Coleman said. "Be ready to compete but enjoy it. Hopefully, it's not our last time and we can keep it going for a while now."

Link to full Section 1A Championship results