Section 1A Gymnastics: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Nisbit fights through injury to win all-around title

WINONA — Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior gymnast Isabella Nisbit would be the first to tell you that even she was surprised with her performance at Saturday's Section 1A Championships.

A couple of weeks ago, Nisbit had suffered a nasty fall in practice that saw her land on her neck and upper back. She then had two similar falls over the course of the next week that left her wondering if she would be able to end her senior year like she wanted.

"I was terrified," Nisbit said. "(My neck and back) had been affecting me this entire week. I haven't been able to do my best."

Yet, the 400 plus spectators would never have guessed the talented gymnast was anything less than 100%.

Nisbit delivered a gutty performance, placing first in the all-around with a score 36.1 — just edging Byron's Amber Roble (36.025) — to send her to Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the Class A state meet on Feb. 18.

For Nisbit, who placed seventh on the beam at last year's state meet, qualifying in the all-around was a dream come true.

"I got a little emotional because I never expected it," Nisbit said. "Going out with a bang my senior year was one of my goals for the season and I accomplished it."

Nisbit received a confidence boost right away when she nailed her uneven bar routine — one that had been giving her fits lately. She admitted she was nervous for that reason, but halfway through, she began to feel it and her teammates did too. Soon they got louder and the smile on Nisbit's face got wider as she completed her swings on the bar.

When she stuck her landing, she was swarmed by her teammates.

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team swarms Isabella Nisbit (second from left) after Nisbit stuck her uneven bars routine during the Section 1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"It was amazing," Nisbit said. "I could hear them all cheering for me and it was just — it was so great. I got so excited."

Nisbit received a 8.675 — a score that would hold up and place her first. She would have been happy with that but after following up with a solid score on the beam (8.775) with a 9.4 on her floor routine, Nisbit soon found herself in contention for the all-around crown.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Isabella Nisbit performs on the beam during the Section 1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

In fact, she needed a 9.1 on PIZM's final event — the vault — to at least tie Roble a top of the all-around.

Yet, Nisbit had no idea entering what was also the final event of the day.

"(Christ Templeton) did not let me look at the scores at all," Nisbit said with a laugh. "After my first vault, I got a nine and my coach asked me if I wanted to do another one and I was like, 'Yeah, let's do another one to see if I can get higher."

She received a 9.175 on her second attempt to place her third on the vault and more importantly, beat out Roble to place first in the all-around. Shortly after, Nisbit's back gave out as she was hugging her teammates, forcing her to the hardwood floor.

With giant ice packs strapped to her upper back, Nisbit was able to gingerly make her way to awards ceremony where she learned she was the Section 1A all-around champion.

"This was something I did not envision at all," Nisbit said. "I came in expecting to try my hardest and hopefully place. ... But I never expected taking first place in the all-around, that really shocked me."

Nisbit will be joined at state by teammates Ava Foggarty (beam) and Reighley Sorum (floor).

Austin's Rodriguez wins floor event

Austin freshman Kiki Rodriguez placed first on the floor after a score of 9.5 put her past Nisbit's 9.4. She wasn't the only Austin gymnast to qualify for state in the event as Rodriguez will be joined by Reese Norton, who finished third after the top all-around performers scores were taken out.

The top three scores after the all-arounders scores qualify for state in each event.

Austin also saw Hannah Fritz qualify on the beam (8.950) and the vault (8.975). As a team, the Packers finished with their highest score of the season at 134.925.

Winona/Cotter to send five to state

Winona/Cotter finished second as a team with a score of 137.625 and saw five gymnasts qualify for the state meet.

Winona/Cotter's Natayla Franz performs her vault routine during the Section 1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Junior Natayla Franz will make her third state trip after qualifying on the vault with a 9.125. She will be joined in that event by eighth-grader Pippa Serleth, who recorded a 9.0.

The Winhawks will also send three more to state on the uneven bars in the forms of freshmen Makenna Schroeder (8.975), Nevaeh Mitchell (8.6) and Jill Macon (8.450).

Kasson-Mantorville/Triton seventh-grade gymnast Eleanor Smith qualified for state on the beam with a score of 8.975 to round out the Rochester-area state qualifiers.

Link to full Section 1A Championship results