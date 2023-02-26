Section 1A individuals: Caledonia/Houston keeps momentum going, Chatfield and Dover-Eyota enjoy success

ROCHESTER — Fresh off the program's first Section 1A team championship since 2016, the Caledonia/Houston wrestling team kept the momentum going on Saturday at individuals.

The Warriors once again proved they are the cream of the crop in the gauntlet that is Section 1A, as nine of their 14 in their varsity lineup will be heading to state.

In all, four — Braxton Lange (120-pounds), Owen Denstad (132), Cory Scanlan (138) and Tucker Ginther (145) — won Section 1A individual championships, while five more — Hunter Frank (113), Isaac Blocker (152), Eric Mauss (182), Ayden Goetzinger (195), Grant Ness (285) — finished second to punch their tickets to the Class A state tournament on March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Chatfield's Carson Rowland (left) and Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther (right) battle it out during the Section 1A 145 championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

It was another proud day for coach Shay Mahoney.

"First off, I have to thank my coaching staff," Mahoney said. "We have a great coaching staff. There's a lot of us but they all do a role and they do a wonderful job. So, the kids are in really good hands to start off with. And then the kids just wrestled a good tournament. Just kind of like last week.

"We talked about it today, all year long about us not being relaxed and getting ready to go. This is not the end today. We still got through next Saturday again. But again, it comes down to the kids buying into that and then responding."

The Warriors received an unexpected title at 138 with Scanlan knocking off Kenyon-Wanamingo's Gavin Johnson by a 3-0 decision. Johnson had arguably the upset of the tournament the match before, handing GMLOS senior and Class A's top-ranked Cohen Wiste his first loss of the season with a second-period pin.

Wiste would not have a wrestleback opportunity, meaning he will not be heading to state despite a 44-1 record.

"Section 1A, man that happens down here every year," Mahoney said. "You see kids that should be high on that podium, but don't even get the goal of getting to state. There's just no room for error."

The Warriors will next head to the Class A team state tournament set for 9 a.m. March 2.

Chatfield also crowns four champs

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield freshman Kaisen Johnson gets his hand raised after winning the Section 1A 113 championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Chatfield matched the Warriors for a Section 1A best four individual champs as Javier Berg (106), Kaisen Johnson (113), Gage Bartels (126) and Kail Schott (182) all placed first for the Gophers.

Carson Rowland placed second at 145 to give Chatfield five state-qualifiers.

"I think it's going to be a good state tournament for us," Berg said. "We have a lot of great guys here and I think we have a shot to have a few state medalists."

Berg won his second consecutive section title, beating Kenyon-Wanamingo's Ryan LaCanne with a 6-0 decision.

Yet, for the sophomore, this one means a little more.

He watched his sister, Chloe, win a section title just two weeks prior and was motivated to make it to St. Paul with her. The top-ranked 106-pounder in Class A was able to do just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's pretty big for Chatfield," Javier said. "History. It's been pretty cool to watch her and stuff this year.

"I'm really proud of her for sure."

Schott's second section title also meant a little more to him.

It has been under a year since a car accident left Schott with a broken neck and unsure if he would ever be able to do sports again.

"I'm just grateful for every time I get to step on the mat," Schott said. "For four months, I didn't know if I was going to play football or wrestle. That just really hit me. I'm just happy to be here."

Now, he's a section champ after pinning Eric Mauss to bring home the title.

Prep Chatfield's Schott overcomes scary accident, broken neck to play key role in Prep Bowl run Last April 1, Kail Schott was on his way to morning weightlifting before his pickup truck collided with horses that were illegally in the road. It left four horses and two foals dead, the pickup truck destroyed and a pair of fractured vertebrae in Schott's neck. Doctors told him he would not play sports again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dover-Eyota sending six to state

Dover-Eyota senior Brodie Kellen (left) battles it out with Caledonia/Houston junior Isaac Blocker during the Section 1A 152-pound championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Dover-Eyota was a tad disappointed it wasn't able to repeat as Section 1A team champ, but the effort at individuals certainly helps ease the pain.

The Eagles will be sending six to state after Brodie Kellen (152), defending state champion Gavin Gust (160) and Jackson Duellman (285) all won titles, while Bolton Thesing (132), Landon Lehnertz (170), Tyler Mix (220) punched their ticket to "he X" with second-place finishes.

"It's awesome with me, Brodie, Jackson, Bolton, Tyler, you know, it's really nice seeing all of us achieve our goals," Gust said.

Kellen capped off an efficient two days with his third consecutive first-period pin against the talented Blocker of Caledonia/Houston. Gust then followed at 160 and was tested by a feisty Orion Sass from FCLMC, before winning his third section title with a 17-6 major decision. Duellman collected his third consecutive pin of Caledonia/Houston's Ness for his title.

Lehnertz and Mix both won their true-second place wrestlebacks to head to St. Paul.

Dover-Eyota senior Jackson Duellman (right) makes his move against Caledonia/Houston senior Grant Ness during the Section 1A 285 championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyon-Wanamingo strong

The Knights were the only other school in Section 1A to have multiple section champs with Jaedin Johnson (170) and Will Van Epps (220) finishing first.

Johnson won a thriller, outlasting Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota in four overtimes for a 4-3 win by ultimate tiebreaker.

Jardin Johnson takes the 170 pound title in four overtimes pic.twitter.com/nD1nOXx3I5 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) February 25, 2023

Van Epps was also impressive in defeating Goodhue's Caleb Kurtti by an 8-2 decision for the title. Van Epps and Johnson will be joined at state by Ryan LaCanne (106) and Gavin Johnson (138), who each placed second.

Other area state-qualifiers

St. Charles senior Tytan Small, who was a state medalist last year, won an exciting 195 championship by knocking off Goetzinger of Caledonia/Houston with a 9-6 decision. Small was trailing in the third, before finding an extra gear in the tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles Tytan Small is the 195 Section 1A champ pic.twitter.com/K2HgY9sqsc — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) February 25, 2023

Wabasha-Kellogg senior Chris Cushman will make his second-straight state appearance after placing second at 120.

FCLMC senior Sass finished second at 160, while Goodhue junior Jeremiah Bien (126) won his true-second place wrestleback match for his ticket to state.

Link to full Section 1A results