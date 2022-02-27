Section 1A notebook: Dover-Eyota leads the way with seven state qualifiers

What a week it's been for Jackson Duellman.

Saturday marked one week since the Dover-Eyota junior grappler helped clinch the Eagles first team state berth since 2007 by breaking a 30-30 tie with an 11-7 decision victory over Chatfield's Caden Nolte in the final match of the Section 1A team tournament.

Turns out that was just the beginning for Duellman.

With a late takedown in the final seconds, Duellman defeated Goodhue's Cody Lohman by a 5-3 decision to take home the Section 1A 220-pound title on Saturday at the Section 1A individual championships at the Mayo Civic Center.

It once again left Duellman at a loss for words.

"It's just amazing," Duellman said. "I never thought it would happen. Beginning of the year, I started off a little rough and I was like, I really need to pick things up and I did. Now, I'm going to state for team and as an individual. It's just really cool."

Yet, Duellman was far from the only Dover-Eyota wrestler to have a good day.

Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen gets ready to make his move during the Section 1A 145-pound title match on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Standout juniors Brodie Kellen (145) and Gavin Gust (152) also won individual titles, while Bolton Thesing (126), Grady Eaton (132), Treyton Thesing (160) and Tyler Mix (195) placed second to give the Eagles seven total state qualifiers at the MSHSL Class A individual state meet on March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center.

"This team was just special this year," Gust said. "That's all I have to say."

Gust won the 152-pound title after an absolute battle with St. Charles' Jett Thoreson. In fact, it appeared Thoreson was set for the pin as he suddenly had Gust in a difficult position.

"I was like, 'Oh crap, I better get off my back,'" Gust said with a laugh.

But the two-time state medalist turned the tables on Thoreson, finding a way out before pinning the St. Charles senior.

"He about gave his dad a heart attack," coach Bryan Lehnertz said. "Jett is a great wrestler. Hats off to him. Gavin scrambled through that and was just like, alright, enough screwing around, let's finish the match. Gavin is just a beast."

The Eagles then received a boost when Eaton and Mix both won their true second place matches. Lehnertz was extremely proud of Mix, who had missed a month of the season with COVID-19.

"It was nice to see Mix have success," said Lehnertz, who was also named Section 1A coach of the year. "He was out for a month and we were really glad to have him back in the room and get him healthy again. For him to advance to state, I mean, hats off to him. I didn't that coming, because he didn't have as much mat time as everybody else. He just found a way to gut through the matches and get the 'W'"

The Eagles now prepare for a busy week — one that has them in the Class A team state on Thursday, March 3 and seven individuals in the individual portion that starts on March 4.

Yet, the Eagles have waited a long time for this and are going to enjoy the most of this experience.

"Last couple of years, we've been coming in second and third — not finishing the job," Duellman said. "This year, we put our minds to it and we just had to push through and win. We just really had to prove everyone wrong. I love have nothing to lose, but everything to prove."

Goodhue sending six to state

Right behind Dover-Eyota with six state qualifiers was the Wildcats.

Goodhue went 6-for-6 in the semifinals, before seeing Ryan Bortz (113), Lucas Bortz (120), Maddox O'Reilly (138) and Makae O'Reilly (160) win individual titles. Cody Lohman, who bumped up to 220, placed second, while freshman Caleb Kurtti won his true second place match to qualify as well.

It was Ryan Bortz that set the tone with the senior rallying down from a 5-3 deficit in the closing seconds to win by a 6-5 decision over Chatfield's Gage Bartels.

"Adrenaline just kicked in," Ryan Bortz said. "I looked up at the clock and it said 18 seconds. I just had to go for something. I was able to cut him there at the end and take it."

Five qualify for Caledonia/Houston, Chatfield qualifies four

Caledonia/Houston saw five qualify for Thursday's individual state tournament.

The Warriors were led by individual champions Brandon Ross (126), Owen Denstad (132) and Ayden Goetzinger (195). Tucker Ginter (145) placed second, while freshman Braxton Lange won a true second place match to punch his ticket at 106. Lange lost to Berg by a 1-0 decision in the title match, before rebounding with victory by a 1-0 decision over Kenyon-Wanamingo's Masyn Hanson.

Javier Berg (106), Kail Schott (170) and Grady Schott (180) all won individual titles for the Gophers, while Gage Bartels placed second at 113 to give Chatfield four state qualifiers.

Chatfield's Javier Berg (right) wrestles Caledonia/Houston's Braxton Lange during the Section 1A title match on Friday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Other Rochester-area state qualifiers

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland and St. Charles will each have two state participants in St. Paul.

Senior Christian Luthe won the title at 285, while Cohen Wiste (138) placed second for GMLOS.

Thoreson will be joined at state by teammate Tytan Small (182), who won his true second place match.

Wabasha-Kellogg junior Chris Cushman (120) won his true second place match by a 6-5 decision over Caledonia/Houston's Simon Seymour.

Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Jaedin Johnson (170) also won his second place match to represent the Knights at the MSHSL Class A state meet.