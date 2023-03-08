Section 1A quarterfinal: Gritty defensive effort lifts Spring Grove past Randolph and into semifinals

ROCHESTER — Allowing a Section 1A best 38.3 points per game, the Spring Grove basketball team has hung its hat on the defensive end all year.

Yet, on Tuesday in a Section 1A quarterfinal against Randolph, the Lions took it to a whole another level.

Spring Grove forced an eye-popping 25 turnovers, while holding the Rockets to just nine made field goals en route to the 39-24 victory at the Mayo Civic Center.

Randolph's season ends with a 16-11 record, while Spring Grove (27-1) has now won 25 consecutive games and will play the winner of Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

And although, it wasn't the prettiest, the Lions got the job done, which is the only thing that matters this time of year.

"That's been us all year," coach Wade Grinde said. "We're always going to come and play hard defensively and rebound with anybody. We made some timely shots. We did what we had to do to win. And this time of the year, I don't care if we score 70 or 17, we're trying to get that 'W'."

Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde brings the ball up against Randolph during a Section 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Both teams initially struggled out of the gate, as it was 10-9 with just over six minutes left in the first half, but it was the Rockets that just simply couldn't hold on to the ball.

They did a good enough job against the Lions' 3/4 press, yet got in trouble with the Lions' 1-2-2 matchup zone defense in the halfcourt.

Oftentimes, the Rockets were put in difficult positions, unsure of when the trap was coming and forced to make cross court passes or settling for 3-pointers. It led to not a strong offensive half of basketball for Randolph with 18 turnovers and just four made field goals for 12 points first half points.

But for the Lions, what it came down to was keeping the physical Rockets off the offensive glass.

"Before the game, coach put on the board 36 minutes and then toughness and underlined it, then under that he put rebound," Elijah Solum said. "We know that's the biggest aspect to these playoff games. Especially since they have some men on their team. It's a huge difference in these games."

Randolph's Quinn Sabila makes a pass against Spring Grove during the Section 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The stingy defense and stout rebounding were key, because the Lions weren't exactly great on offense either — something coach Grinde credits the Randolph defense with having a role in — but they did just enough.

Elijah Solum knocked down a few mid-range jumpers to spark an 11-3 run to lead 21-12 heading into the half.

The strong defense and Randolph's offensive struggles continued after the break.

Although, they did do a better job of holding onto the ball, the Rockets couldn't put the ball into the hoop. Randolph didn't score for the opening seven minutes of the first half and had just five field goals after the break.

"It all starts with guys that are super long on top and then guys in the back that can back them up behind them," Solum said. "We know if they drive by us, they have our back."

Solum finished with a team-best 12 points, while Tysen Grinde and Caleb Griffin each finished with eight points to pace the Lions, who did all of the things on Tuesday. Something they will need again on Saturday.

"It's that time of the year, where everybody left in Section 1A could win the section or state tournament," Wade Grinde said. "So you just have to come up here and do whatever it takes. Whether it's rebounding, blocking a shot, diving on the floor. You have to do the little things and that usually gets the job done."

Spring Grove 39, Randolph 24

RANDOLPH 24

Trey Thielbar 12, JJ Root 6, Tyson Cooreman 4, Evan Bennerotte 2

SPRING GROVE 39

Caleb Griffin 8, Tysen Grinde 8, Ethan Crovch 2, Jaxon Strinmoen 4, Elijah Solum 12, Jaxon Strinmoen 4.

HALFTIME: SG 21, R 12

Free throws: R 4-4, SG 7-9

Three-point goals: R 2 SG 3