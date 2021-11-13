Section 1A: Red Wing, Austin both have state qualifiers

Teegan Beyers and Emma Hoppman were both earned three state berths for Red Wing during the Section 1A girls swimming and diving championship round on Friday at Rochester Recreation Center.

Beyers and Hoppman both qualified for the Class A state meet in one individual event and two relays.

Mankato West won the team title with 402, St. Peter was the runner-up in the 10-team event with 334 points. Red Wing placed fourth, Winona, which did not have a state qualifier, was fifth and Austin was seventh.

Beyers, a senior, earned an individual state berth in the 50 freestyle. She was third, but earned a berth on time standard with a 24.80 clocking.

Hoopman, a sophomore, earned an individual state berth in the 100 backstroke as she placed second.

Beyers and Hoppman teamed up with sophomores Ari Holzer and Sarah Kolby to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:43.36. Sophomore Kyrrah Mullaney joined Beyers, Hoppman and Kolby to place second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Austin's Olivia Walsh earned two state berths in individual events. The junior was second in the 50 freestyle and then earned a berth by time standard in the 100 freestyle, where she placed third.

The Class A state meet will be held next Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

SECTION 1A

Team scores

1. Mankato West 402, 2. St. Peter 334, 3. New Prague 291, 4. Red Wing 270, 5. Winona 234, 6. Mankato East 232, 7. Austin 157, 8. Tri-City United 84, 9. Faribault 71, 10. Albert Lea 51.

Winners, Winona, Austin, Red Wing top 8

(* — state qualifier)

200 medley relay — 1. Mankato West* 1:50.36, 4. Red Wing (Ari Holzer, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson, Greta Lane) 1:59.20, 7. Austin (Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter) 2:03.70

200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Denzer* (STP) 1:58.13, 4. Anna MacLennan (Win) 2:03.98, 7. Ava Pike (Win) 2:07.91.

200 IM — 1. Olivia Leonard* (MW) 2:09.73, 3. Abby Williams (Win) 2:2042, 6. Holzer (RW) 2:24.56, 7. Sophie Carlson (RW) 2:24.87.

50 freestyle — 1. Ella Schmiesing* (TCU) 24.18, 2. Olivia Walsh* (Aus) 24.73, 3. Teegan Beyers* (RW) 24.80.

Diving — 1. Nellie Dalsin* (NP) 332.00, 6. Alayna Kennedy (Aus) 292.10, 7. Reese Norton (Aus) 284.75.

100 butterfly — 1. Payten Schieffer* (NP) 57.49, 4. Harper Wolner (Win) 1:03.37, 7. Williams (Win) 1:04.83, 8. Sarah Kolby (RW) 1:05.17.

100 freestyle — 1. Ella Schmiesing* (TCU) 53.02, 3. Walsh* (Aus) 53.99, 4. Beyers (RW) 54.68, 5. Emma Hoppman (RW) 55.36, 8. Ava Pike (Win) 56.43.

500 freestyle — 1. Denzer* (STP) 5:22.27, 3. Kolby (RW) 5:39.15, 4. Maddie Modjeski (Win) 5:40.35, 8. Grace Nelson (Win) 5:49.82.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Mankato West* 1:40.45, 2. Red Wing* (Kyrrah Mullaney, Hoppman, Beyers, Kolby) 1:41.91, 5. Winona (Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Williams, Pike) 1:41.91, 6. Austin (Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Mackenzie Carter) 1:47.39.

100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Leonard* (MW) 59.38, 2. Hoppman (RW) 1:01.39, 3. Wolner (Win) 1:02.11, 4. MacLennan (Win) 1:02.23, 7. Murley (Aus) 1:05.39.

100 breaststroke — 1. Catherine Bittner* (MW) 1:07.47, 3. Robison (Win) 1:11.92, 4. Carlson (RW) 1:12.36.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Red Wing* (Holzer, Hoppman, Kolby, Beyers) 3:43.36, 6. Winona (Nelson, Ava Koopman, Modjeski, Wolner) 3:55.75.