Section 1A volleyball results for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
SECTION 1A
Fillmore Central 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Wabasha-Kellogg#13#16#8
Fillmore Central#25#25#25
Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 9 assists, 10 digs; Brielle Adams 3 kills, 2 assists; Samantha Gusa 2 digs; Hannah Johnson 1 assist, 13 digs; Klaire Johnson 8 digs, 1 ace; Mikenna Reimers 4 kills; Ella Stark 6 digs; Kaylie Vold 3 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 2 kills, 2 digs.
Fillmore Central: No stats reported.
