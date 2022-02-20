Section 1A wrestling: Jackson Duellman's late heroics sends Dover-Eyota to first state tournament since 2007

Tied at 30 heading into the final match of the Section 1A championship, Dover-Eyota junior Jackson Duellman found himself in the exact position many high school wrestlers dream about.

The chance to be the one to send your team to state.

Duellman made that dream a reality on Saturday.

Finding an extra gear, Duellman overcame a 6-0 deficit, before riding out an 11-7 decision over Chatfield's Caden Nolte to send the Eagles to their first state tournament since 2007 with a thrilling 33-30 victory over Chatfield in front of a raucous crowd at the Mayo Civic Center.

It was a moment Duellman will never forget.

"It's just crazy," Duellman said. "Just unreal. I never thought it would come down to that situation. I've had a couple of clutch matches but nothing compares to that."

Yet, at first, it didn't look promising for Duellman and the Eagles.

Duellman, who often wrestles a weight down and is ranked No. 8 at 220 pounds by the Guillotine in Class A, trailed 6-0 entering the third and final period and was clearly gassed against the bigger Nolte.

But when it seemed all was lost, Duellman found that extra gear all the good ones have.

"Trailing 6-0 going into the third — man, I couldn't see, everything was so blurry," Duellman said. "I had to dig down deep. That takes a lot.

"... Caden digs deep. He's a very clutch wrestler, which I respect about him. But I just felt like I had more heart in that match."

Dover-Eyota's Jackson Duellman celebrates his win in the 285-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.

Duellman's teammates never lost faith in him either. They have seen Duellman dig deep before.

"I knew Jackson was going to win that third period," junior Gavin Gust said. "I told him before the match this is what you live for. I just knew he was going to get after it and get a win for us."

Utilizing his speed and quickness, as well as the little strength he had remaining in him, Duellman was able to turn the tables on Nolte. Seemingly in the blink of an eye, Duellman tied it up and then never looked back.

"We had faith in his conditioning and we knew he just needed to get to his feet and he could score and he did," Eagles coach Brian Lehnertz said. "He came through big. That's how we wanted it to end, we wanted it to come down to heavyweight because we knew our guy was better in the end. And he proved it. It's good for him and good for the wrestling program."

Chatfield started the dual up 15-0, thanks to back-to-back pins from Javier Berg (106) and Ryan House (113). But the Eagles then received three huge wins by decision with Bolton Thesing (126), Grady Eaton (132) and Jacob Dessner (138) picking up nine big points to set the table up for standouts Brodie Kellen and Gust.

Kellen (145) and Gust (152) — both ranked in the top-five in their weight class by the Guillotine — did what ranked individuals are supposed to do this time of year: Dominate.

"They're beasts," Duellman said of Kellen and Gust.

Kellen won by technical fall 21-6, while Gust collected the pin as the two wracked up 11 points to give D-E a 20-15 advantage. Treyton Thesing made it 24-15 after a 9-1 major decision win, but that's when the Chatfield ranked standouts answered the bell.

Kail Schott — ranked No. 6 at 170 — won by a 4-3 decision, before second-ranked Grady Schott (182) and No. 6 ranked Campbell Berge collected pins to put the Gophers in the driver's seat at 30-24.

In desperate need of points, Dover-Eyota's Tyler Mix delivered the unsung moment of the match with a pin in the third period to set up Duellman's heroics.

"It was good for both towns that it come down to the last match," Lehnertz said. "That's how it should be. They're a great team. Hats off to them."

The Eagles advanced to the championship after an impressive 45-30 semifinal win over Goodhue that saw D-E record seven pins. Four of those came consecutively after Goodhue took a 24-21 lead.

That momentum carried into the championship bout and now the Eagles are heading back to the Xcel Energy Center.

"Before the season, we wrote on the board 'Section champs 2022'," Gust said. "Everyday we looked at it before we left and we did it. It's just crazy."

"We have fallen short, being runner-up a couple of times," Lehnertz said. "So this is huge to finally get back in first place and take a trip to the state tournament. Kids definitely deserve it."