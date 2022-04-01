Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
Sports | Prep

Section 1AA, 1A girls track and field preview: Reiland, Ruen, Sortland twins the ones to beat

GMLOKS' Anika Reiland separated herself from the Section 1A sprinting competition last year. Now, she's back for more.

Anika Reiland 100 dash.jpg
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland's Anika Reiland sprints to the 100-meter title during the Section 1A track and field meet at Triton High School on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The junior also won the 200.
Contributed / Jerry Olson file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
April 01, 2022 04:01 PM
SECTION 1A, 1AA

Anika Reiland, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, junior: It’s easy to tab who’s the queen of sprints in southeastern Minnesota. That’s Reiland, who swept the 100 (12.60) and 200 (25.79) at last year’s Section 1A meet, then finished fourth at state in the 100 (12.48) and fifth in the 200 (26.31). But also don’t count out a pair of ultra-athletic seniors, Lourdes’ CJ Adamson and Winona Cotter’s Olivia Gardner. And GMLOKS freshman Chantle Reiland is a sprinter on the move.

Maia Peterson 400 dash finish.jpg
Stewartville's Maia Peterson, right, powers to a first-place finish in the 400 at the Section 1A track and field meet at Triton High School, Thursday June 10, 2021.. Just behind her (left) is Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton's Brielle Ruen.
Contributed / Jerry Olson file photo

Brielle Ruen, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, junior: Ruen made great noise last year, finishing second in the section meet in the 400 (58.68). Ruen is also strong in the 800, having run a 2:25.03 last year. St. Charles has a good one in the 400, too, senior Antonia Smith (59.15 in the section meet last year).

061821-GIRLS-CLASS-A-TRACK-5080.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Katrina Sortland runs in the 800-meter run during the state Class A girls track and field meet Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Katrina Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, junior: Sortland has already been one of southeastern Minnesota’s top 800 runners, and she’s just a junior. Sortland finished second at state in the race last year, in 2:17.87, just missing the top prize.

092420.S.RPB.KMT.BYRON.ZMKW.XC.01943.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland runs in a varsity cross country triangular against Kasson-Mantorville/Triton and Byron Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Joe Ahliquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, junior: The Sortland twins — Katrina and Natasha — are two of the best middle and long distance runners around. Natasha finished fourth at state in the 3,200 (10:56.25) but was just two seconds off the winning time. She ran a 10:54 earlier in the season. Natasha was also fifth in the 1,600 at state (5:05.30) after having run a 5:00.50 earlier in the year. Also keep an eye on Pine Island senior Brooklyn Radtke (5:27.43 1,600 last year) and Winona Cotter freshman Sonja Semling (11:48.51 3,200 last year).

Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, sophomore: Forsberg raised eyebrows last season when she cleared 5-2 in the section meet for second place. Then she went out and cleared 5-3 in the state meet for fourth place.

101620.S.RPB.SECTION.1A.GXC.00689.jpg
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Macy Wozney runs in the Section 1A Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Macy Wozney, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, freshman: Plainview-Elgin-Millville always seems to have a star jumper. Now, it might have another budding one, freshman Macy Wozney. Wozney went 33-8 3/4 in the triple jump at last year’s section meet.

Hayle Lentsch, Kenyon-Wanamingo, sophomore: Lentsch is another young jumper with loads of promise. She sailed 16-4 1/2 at last year’s section meet, for fourth.

Jonna Gunnarson, Lewiston-Altura, senior; Madison Simon, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, junior: To call Jonna Gunnarson the pole vault favorite in Section One wouldn’t be completely safe. Gunnarson and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s junior Madison Simon are co-favorites. Gunnarson finished first in the pole vault at the section meet last year, Simon second. But both cleared 9-2 for their bests.

Zayda Priebe, Chatfield, senior: Priebe threw the discus 116-3, good for second place in the section meet last year. She might be the best in the discus and the shot put this season out of Section One.

