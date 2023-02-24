Section 1AA and 1A wrestling: Solid Friday puts many area individuals in good shape for Saturday's finals

ROCHESTER — Many area grapplers from Section 1A and 1AA are still in contention for a state-qualifying spot after a solid day on Friday at the Section 1AA and 1A individual championships at the Mayo Civic Center.

Only the first rounds and the quarterfinals for Section 1AA and 1A happened on Friday. Wrestling on Saturday starts with the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. with semifinals and finals are set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Civic Center.

That's where Caledonia/Houston, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota all will have double digit wrestlers vying for a state spot/section title in Section 1.

The Warriors — who are fresh off a Section 1A team title — still have 13 wrestlers alive for a potential state berth. Many like, Tucker Ginther, Owen Denstad and Braxton Lange are hunting section titles, while Isaac Blocker looks to make noise in a tough weight class at 152.

Dover-Eyota's three-headed attack of seniors Gavin Gust, Brodie Kellen and Jackson Duellman all were impressive for the Eagles, utilizing first round byes before recording quick pins in their quarterfinals.

Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker wrestles GMLOS' Dalton Pischke during a 152-pound Section 1A quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Chatfield's dynamic duo of Javier Berg and Kail Schott had similar paths on Friday, as did Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jaiden Johnson at 170 and as did GMLOS senior Cohen Wiste at 138. Wiste is now 43-0 on the year.

Over in Section 1AA, it was the KoMets, who kept the momentum going from their second consecutive section team title by witnessing 13 individuals head to Saturday.

Cole Glazier, Dominic Mann, Luke Swanson and Joey Kennedy all were solid for K-M on day one.

Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carson Rahman during a 120-pound Section 1AA quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

It was also a good day for Zumbrota-Mazeppa as it will have double digit representatives for Saturday. Jack Krier at 126 was impressive as was Lucas Schiell at 132. Kaleb Lochner and Swanson should deliver a good match at 152 on Saturday. Mann should eventually face off Cannon Falls' Colten Black on Saturday. That should be a fun one.

Byron's Carter Geerts collected a pin in his quarterfinal match to advance to the heavyweight semifinals. He seems like a lock for a section title.

Like mentioned, action for Section 1AA and 1A starts back up at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Link to full Section 1AA results

Link to full Section 1A results