Section 1AA boys basketball: Youthful Caledonia not intimated on the big stage

ROCHESTER — Caledonia might have a young team in boys basketball, but the Warriors showed no signs of stage fright when playing on the big court at Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday night.

The No. 3 Warriors (16-12) looked cool and calm during their first postseason tournament game of the season on a neutral court. Caledonia was 7-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half and then excelled at the line in the second half to eliminate No. 6 Chatfield 72-59.

“I think we’re fortunate that the schedule we put together during the year helps us,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Because we play at some of the big gyms like the La Crosse (Wis.) Center and some of the big schools in La Crosse have big gyms too, with open backgrounds. And even going to Byron and playing in that arena is a little bigger, too.”

The Warriors had not trouble shooting the ball despite more open space in the background at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Sophomore Mason King was 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half when he scored 12 of his 20 points. Junior Lewis Doyle was 2-for-2 from behind the arc in the first half when he scored nine of his 18 points.

“I think it’s our strength,” King said of shooting the ball. “I think all of our guys are confident and we’re happy if any of them are open and shoot it.”

The Warriors made 13 of 21 shots in the first half and finished 18-for-35 (51.4%).

“They shot the ball really well from the field,” Chatfield coach Jeremy McBroom said. “The second half, we just kind of ran out of gas a little bit.”

The game was tied 34-34 at the half and over the final 18 minutes Caledonia did a different type of shooting. The Warriors slowly pulled away in the second half. Chatfield struggled to make shots and once the Gophers fell behind they start to foul.

Caledonia made sure there would be no comeback for the Gophers. The Warriors, who did not attempt a free throw the first half, went 22-for-26 at the line in the second half. Doyle was 7-for-9 at the line while sophomore Reid Klug, who finished with 13 points, was 5-for-6. Four other players all made at least two free throws.

“I like us when we’re at the free-throw line, too,” coach King said.

Chatfield’s final surge came when Luke Carrier scored five straight points to pull the Gophers within 50-46 with more than eight minutes to play. But Chatfield would not score for more than six minutes as Caledonia went on a 6-0 run to take control.

“Good looks, but then we had to foul,” McBroom said.

Drew Schindler led Chatfield with 20 points, 14 in the first half, and Cole Johnson added 12.

The Gophers entered the game having won six straight, and had defeated Caledonia 50-48 in the regular-season finale. All seven of the players who saw action during the game for the Gophers were seniors. Chatfield closes the season 17-11, including going 13-3 over its final 16 games.

“Great group of seniors, they’re going to leave a legacy here at Chatfield, not just for basketball but for football, baseball, track, they’re all multi-sport guys, McBroom said. “Just a great group to be around and a special, special group of seniors.”

Caledonia will face No.2 Plainville-Elgin-Millville in the section semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Caledonia 71, Chatfield 59

No. 6 CHATFIELD (59)

Eli Hopp 6 P; Cole Johnson 12 P, 16 R, 3-PT; Drew Schindler 22 P, 3 3-PT; Drew O’Connor 2 P; Luke Carrier 5 P; Isaac Stevens 4 P, 4 R; Sam Backer 8 P, 8 R.

No. 3 CALEDONIA (71)

Brett Schultz 4 P; Lewis Doyle 18 P, 2 3-PT; Reid Klug 13 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Mason King 20 P, 5 3-PT; Garrett Konz 10 P, 5 R; Ethan Stendel 6 P, 10 R, 3 BK.

Halftime: CHAT 34, CAL 34.

Free throws: CHAT 8-12, CAL 24-28.

Three-point goals: CHAT 4, CAL 9. Field goals: CHAT 23-56, CAL 18-35. Rebounds: CHAT 24, CAL 29.

No. 3 Caledonia beats No. 6 Chatfield 71-59 in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play. pic.twitter.com/1fw3uuKQkE — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 8, 2023