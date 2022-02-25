Section 1AA Boys Hockey: Seasons come to a close for Century, Dodge County

LAKEVILLE — Rochester Century was within striking distance of Lakeville North after one period in a Section One, Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal playoff game Thursday, but North had too much offensive power and pulled away for a 10-2 victory.

Century ends the season 12-11-1, having played some of its best hockey down the stretch.

Senior defenseman Matt Haun and forward Bennett Pronk scored 39 seconds apart for Century in the first period to give it a 2-0 lead with less than seven minutes to play in the period.But North answered with three goals in quick succession to take a 4-2 lead after one. North extended that lead to 7-2 after two.

Griffin Kranz led North with three goals and three assists.

North, the No. 2 seed in the section, will face No. 3-seeded Hastings at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Section 1AA semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

NORTH 10, CENTURY 2

Century 2-0-0 — 2

North 4-3-3 — 10

Century: Matt Haun 1 goal; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Jonathan Burmester 1 assist; TJ Gibson 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 20 saves (30 shots).

Lakeville North: Kyle Doll 1 goal, 3 assists; Gavin Griffin 2 assists; Luke Poehling 1 goal; Griffin Kranz 3 goals, 3 assists; Wesley Brunello 1 assist; Spencer Braasch 1 goal; Zach Enebak 1 assist; Luke Jech 1 assist; Jett Gibbons 1 goal; Hayden Konik 1 goal; Jameson Klein 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Finn Jacques 7 saves (9 shots).

• • • • •

SOUTH 9, DODGE CO. 1

LAKEVILLE — Lakeville South scored seven minutes into the game and led the rest of the way, topping eighth-seeded Dodge County 9-1 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal at Hasse Arena.

Tanner Ludtke — a University of Nebraska Omaha commit — scored that first goal; he added another goal and one assist in the game. Tate Pritchard led the Cougars with two goals and two assists, while Aidan Willis had a goal and two assists, and Mason Johnson had three assists.

South (23-3-0) led 2-0 after one period and 6-1 after two.

Gryffon Funke scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (16-11-0), his 20th goal and 41st point of the season. Carl Schutz assisted on the goal.

Isaac Dale made 32 stops in goal for the Wildcats.

South will face Rochester Mayo at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a Section 1AA semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

SOUTH 9, DODGE CO. 1

Dodge Co. 0-1-0 — 1

South 2-4-3 — 9

Dodge County: Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Carl Schutz 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 32 saves (41 shots).