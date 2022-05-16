Section 1AA boys team tennis pairings
SECTION 1AA TEAM
MONDAY, MAY 16
First Round
No. 1 Mayo, bye
No. 9 Austin at No. 8 Winona, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Owatonna, bye
No. 12 Albert Lea at No. 5 Lakeville South, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Century, bye
No. 12 Farmington at No. 7 Northfield, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Lakeville North, bye
No. 11 Faribault at No. 6 John Marshall, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Quarterfinals
Winona/Austin winner at Mayo, 4 p.m.
Lakeville South/Albert Lea winner at Owatonna, 4 p.m.
Norththfield/Farmington winner at Century, 4 p.m.
John Marshall/Faribault winner at No. 3 Lakeville North, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
(At Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site)
Semifinals
Upper-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Lower-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Final
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.