SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AA boys team tennis pairings

041221.S.RPB.LOURDES.CENT.BTEN.05283.jpg
Century's Henry Kruse returns the ball to Lourdes' Ethan Leeser in a singles boys tennis match Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Rochester Tennis Center Outdoor Site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
May 16, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1AA TEAM

MONDAY, MAY 16

First Round

No. 1 Mayo, bye

No. 9 Austin at No. 8 Winona, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4 Owatonna, bye

No. 12 Albert Lea at No. 5 Lakeville South, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Century, bye

No. 12 Farmington at No. 7 Northfield, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Lakeville North, bye

No. 11 Faribault at No. 6 John Marshall, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona/Austin winner at Mayo, 4 p.m.

Lakeville South/Albert Lea winner at Owatonna, 4 p.m.

Norththfield/Farmington winner at Century, 4 p.m.

John Marshall/Faribault winner at No. 3 Lakeville North, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

(At Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site)

Semifinals

Upper-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Related Topics: BOYS TENNISROCHESTERWINONA AREAAUSTINMAYO HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 14, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 15, 2022 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Saturday, May 14, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 15, 2022 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 15, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Rowing Club
Exclusive
Prep
Rowing's lure has provided a competitive niche for Mayo High School tandem
Jake Blackmon and Christian Nohner made big strides in a recent rowing event.
May 15, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff