Section 1AA boys team tennis pairings

SECTION 1AA TEAM

MONDAY, MAY 16

First Round

No. 1 Mayo, bye

No. 9 Austin at No. 8 Winona, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4 Owatonna, bye

No. 12 Albert Lea at No. 5 Lakeville South, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Century, bye

No. 12 Farmington at No. 7 Northfield, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Lakeville North, bye

No. 11 Faribault at No. 6 John Marshall, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona/Austin winner at Mayo, 4 p.m.

Lakeville South/Albert Lea winner at Owatonna, 4 p.m.

Norththfield/Farmington winner at Century, 4 p.m.

John Marshall/Faribault winner at No. 3 Lakeville North, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

(At Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site)

Semifinals

Upper-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower-bracket semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

